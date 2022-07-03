ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

These states have reported the most monkeypox cases: CDC data

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417utf_0gTtwlme00

(NEXSTAR) – Massachusetts reported the U.S.’s first case of the monkeypox virus in May in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Now, roughly a month and a half later, the 2022 outbreak has spread to 30 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 460 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Of those states reporting monkeypox cases, the CDC’s data shows 10 have reported 11 or more cases since May. California has the highest case count at 95 with New York close behind at 90. Illinois and Florida have each reported just over 50 cases.

Twenty states have yet to report a case of monkeypox, including five across the Northern Plains and five in the South. The interactive map below shows the state-by-state case count with the most recent data from the CDC.

Monkeypox, clinically known as orthopox , has sickened people for decades in central and west Africa , but until May, the disease had not been known to cause significant outbreaks in multiple countries at the same time and involving people with no travel links to the continent.

It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys being kept for research. It was found in humans 12 years later in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a child in a rural rainforest region where smallpox had since been eradicated, the World Health Organization explains .

People with monkeypox often experience symptoms like fever, body aches and a rash; most recover within weeks without needing medical care.

More than 5,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 51 countries worldwide that don't normally report the disease, according to the CDC.

‘This … sucks and you don’t want it’: Monkeypox patient opens up about his ordeal

Scientists warn anyone who is in close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox or their clothing or bedsheets is at risk of infection. Vulnerable populations like children and pregnant women are thought more likely to suffer severe disease.

Some experts and advocates are warning the Biden administration is responding too slowly to the monkeypox outbreak, leaving the U.S. at risk of losing control of the disease . David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said three areas in particular have been slow: "streamlining testing, making vaccines available, streamlining access to the best therapeutics."

Last week, the White House said it plans to send out thousands of vaccine doses to combat the monkeypox outbreak it faces.

The Associated Press and Nathaniel Weixel contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Massachusetts Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Florida, MA
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Disease Outbreaks#The Northern Plains#Reco
WWLP

Bronx teen accused of gunning down victim riding a scooter: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11)– A teen is accused of gunning down another teen who was riding a scooter in the Bronx Saturday afternoon, police said. Francisco Bengochea, 19, was arrested Saturday night and charged with murder, police said. The victim, Melvin Urena, was on his scooter on Melrose Avenue when a gray SUV pulled up to him […]
BRONX, NY
WWLP

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy