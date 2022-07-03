Flood Advisory issued for Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Shelby, or near Cherryville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Waco, Crowders Mountain State Park, Dallas, Ranlo and Crowders. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

