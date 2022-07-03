ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families beat the heat at Forest Park pool in Springfield

By Sy Becker
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Families spent the day Sunday enjoying the Forest Park pool, keeping cool while enjoying the holiday weekend.

The Forest Park pool continues to be a source of enjoyment for families from throughout the neighborhood, especially during the Fourth of July weekend. The children safe under the watchful eye of the team of lifeguards.

The McCluskey family of Springfield were making the most of this day. Mike McCluskey told 22News, “It’s an excellent resource for the neighborhood, beautiful weather, beautiful facility.”

Neighborhood families will continue the visit this iconic pool all summer long. It’s open all day, every day through the middle of August.

