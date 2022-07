Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly Finance Committee will take up an ordinance on short-term rentals on Wednesday evening. The draft ordinance, which would allow for the CBJ to collect data on overnight rentals in the borough, speaks to urban growth and states, "It is necessary for the City & Borough of Juneau to collect data on short-term rentals to determine if additional regulations are necessary."

