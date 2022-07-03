ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

4th of July celebrations brings increased risk of brush fires

By Chris Bouzakis
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – With the 4th of July coming up and temperatures in 80s along with low humidity Monday, there is a heightened risk of brush fires.

With people burning fires, lighting their grills, and possibly using smoking devices, it is important to remember the high risk of brush fires.

Monday will be warm with temperatures in the 80s, along with a light breeze that will make it easy for embers blown away from a bon fire or smoking device to catch on vegetation. This time of year we have dry vegetation that can easily ignite if it come in contact with a hot ember.

Just remember to never burn alone, and properly use smoking devices.

