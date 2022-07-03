ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Join us in California’: Newsom targets GOP in Florida ad

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35O0LA_0gTtusmv00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is running for reelection in California, but his latest television ad is airing in Florida.

The 30-second spot scheduled to air on Fox News starting Monday takes shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his policies, while drawing a contrast with California.

Newsom said in the ad that he urges Florida residents to “join us in California.”

Newsom has said he has no interest in running for president, but the ad is sure to stoke speculation that the 54-year-old Democrat is eyeing national office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

GOP voter edge in Florida keeps growing

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Color coordinated— Florida’s transformation into a red state continues to march forward. Change form— In the last few days, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has been urging her supporters who may be Republicans or independents to switch their registration ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary so they can vote for her over rival Rep. Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Gov. DeSantis appoints Office of Election Crimes and Security director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Peter Antonacci, an attorney with a lengthy history of serving Republican administrations in Florida, to lead the newly-created Office of Election Crimes and Security. Antonacci is a former Florida Deputy Attorney General and Palm Beach County State Attorney. He was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott to […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
Florida Elections
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Is One of the Least Patriotic States According to an Annual Survey – It Came 47th Out of 50 for Patriotism!

United States of America FlagPhoto by Stephanie Klepacki on Unsplash. As Floridians celebrate America's Independence Day on July 4th it may come as a surprise to some that a recent survey carried out by WalletHub found that Florida was the 47th least patriotic state out of the 50. Only Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas scored lower.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Gop#Fox News#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc
Newsweek

Shark Attacks Surfer Near Florida Beach, Officials Say

A man was bitten by a shark Sunday morning while surfing near New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida, according to local media reports. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, the Orlando-based television news station WOFL reported. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

‘Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures’ make impact across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Central Florida mini horse therapy organization is bringing comfort to hospitals, hospice, nursing homes and schools. Mary Rose Gullet founded non-profit “Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures” to bring therapy horses to facilities across Florida. Gullet said Honey, Belle, Dumpling, Bailey, Ninja, Sugarfoot...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
westorlandonews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Brings Back the Florida State Guard

Governor Ron DeSantis recently announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard and introduced the new director of this emergency-focused civilian volunteer force, retired Marine Corps. Lieutenant Colonel Chris Graham. By bringing back the Florida State Guard, Florida now joins 22 other states and territories with state-level defense forces, and many other states have laws on the books allowing for the activation of these organizations.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy