ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay man dies following motorcycle crash at UWGB

By Kelsey Dickeson
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUn2L_0gTtup8k00

A Green Bay man died Friday night after his motorcycle crashed at UW-Green Bay's campus, according to university officials.

Campus police responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Circle Drive for "vehicle headlights in the ditch."

Officers found the driver pinned beneath a motorcycle. He was unresponsive at the time.

Police and personnel with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department gave the driver emergency medical attention, but he died from his injuries.

Officials said the man was a 22-year-old Green Bay resident, but was not a student at UWGB.

The man was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash and the operator's condition is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whby.com

Fire causes estimated $1M in damage to Green Bay business

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fire causes an estimated $1 million in damage to a Green Bay business. Crews were called to Packer City Sales in the 1100 block of N. Baird Street shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen on the east side of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton man gets 20-year sentence for OWI crash that killed two

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old from Appleton has been sentenced to 20 years as a result of an OWI crash that killed two passengers. According to authorities, on July 19, 2020, around 9 p.m., Samuel Coppersmith was driving on I-41 northbound through Fond du Lac County when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over.
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wtaq.com

Schabusiness Pleads Not Guilty in Grisly Green Bay Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A woman accused in the grisly murder of a man on Green Bay’s west side is pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness choked Shad Thyrion to death before sexually abusing his corpse and dismembering him in the middle of a drug-fueled sexual escapade.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two people and injured two people. Samuel J. Coppersmith, 21, was convicted of two vehicular homicide charges and two vehicular injury charges. He pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty. The remainder of the counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Improper use’ of fireworks starts fire at Green Bay residence, 8 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire in Green Bay that was reportedly started by the ‘improper use’ of fireworks, left eight without a home and caused $30,000 in damages. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 4 around 11:50 p.m., crews responded to a reported garage fire in the 800 block of Edgewood Drive. When crews arrived, an active fire was seen from the roof of the garage.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Green Bay#Motorcycle Crash#Uwgb#Green Bay Metro#Traffic Accident
WBAY Green Bay

22-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on UW-Green Bay campus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay officials report a 22-year-old male motorcyclist died in a crash Friday after 10:30 pm. on campus. The man was a Green Bay resident, but was not a student. Campus police were dispatched to the intersection of North Circle Dr. and...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

The woman accused of the most high-profile murder in Green Bay in recent memory has pleaded not guilty. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (July 6th) where she entered that plea on charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating A Corpse, and Third-Degree Sexual Assault. She is accused of...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Police Investigating an Overnight Shooting Incident

One of the explosions heard yesterday (July 4th) in Sheboygan was not a firework. The Sheboygan Police Department has informed us that an individual was shot last night in the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue. The Department was called regarding the shooting at around 11:40 p.m. and arrived to find...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
seehafernews.com

Woman Killed In I43 Crash Near Manitowoc Saturday

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks start fire in Green Bay, cause $20,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Coppersmith gets 20-year sentence for double-fatal OWI crash

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Samuel Coppersmith was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the drunk & drugged fatal crash which killed two people and injured two others. Coppersmith was convicted in May for the July 19, 2020 crash. Prosecutors say Coppersmith was the driver of a vehicle that crashed on I-41 near the area of Townline Road in the town of Friendship in Fond du Lac County. Blood test results after the crash showed Coppersmith had 2.3 ug/L of Delta-9 marijuana in his system. Two blood samples showed Coppersmith had a blood alcohol concentration of between 0.097 and 0.122 g/100mL.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

MPD: Man arrested after shots fired

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Crews were called to the 1200 block of S. 17th St. for the report of a suicidal man. The call came in just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The Manitowoc Police Department says the man was armed with a handgun inside of his garage. While responding to the...
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy