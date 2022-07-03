Green Bay man dies following motorcycle crash at UWGB

A Green Bay man died Friday night after his motorcycle crashed at UW-Green Bay's campus, according to university officials.

Campus police responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday to the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Circle Drive for "vehicle headlights in the ditch."

Officers found the driver pinned beneath a motorcycle. He was unresponsive at the time.

Police and personnel with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department gave the driver emergency medical attention, but he died from his injuries.

Officials said the man was a 22-year-old Green Bay resident, but was not a student at UWGB.

The man was wearing a helmet. The cause of the crash and the operator's condition is under investigation.