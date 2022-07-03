ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several people call for an end to capital punishment outside U.S. Supreme Court

By Ya-Marie Sesay
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several people from all over the country stood in front of the Supreme Court pleading for politicians to put an end to capital punishment across the U.S.

Charles Keith traveled from Ohio, and he said he’s spent years fighting for his brother’s innocence.

“He spent 16 years on death row and then they took him off a death row based on an innocent claim. And gave him life without parole in case he may have been guilty,” said Charles Keither, whose brother was on death row in Ohio.

His brother’s conviction led him to take matters into his own hands and fight for others in similar situations. He joined Death Penalty Action to able to reach a larger audience.

DC Realtime News joins DC News Now team

“He should have come home. And rather than execute him, they put him in a position where he would die in prison. And I could not accept that either, and that’s why I continue to fight,” said Keith.

For the past 29 years, supporters of Death Penalty Action, Abolitionist Action Committee and other organizations have come together from across the country to stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to voice their stance on capital punishment. They come for four days. Many of them fast, hold signs, and talk to people passing by. Then, on the last day, they hold vigil, and family members, those who forgave and more, share their stories.

“We should never let the government have the power to decide who lives and who dies regardless of what that person who’s done and there’s innocent people in prison who haven’t done anything wrong,” said Scott Langley, coordinator for Abolitionist Action Committee.

Currently, 27 states still retain the death penalty. However, Langley says there are other solutions.

“It’s through public visibility and pressure on the government and engaging just everyday person on the street that we can achieve those goals of abolition,” said Langley.

Through this four-day event, they want to clear their message to politicians.

“If we’re going to be a society that isn’t barbaric, and that we are looking after our own citizens, we can’t have a system that is prone to error-prone to making this judgment and prone to violating human rights, which is universally banned,” said Langley.

“We already know that there’s been innocent people killed. So how do you bring somebody back? How do you have the right to kill if this person doesn’t have the right to kill, nor do you have the right to kill?” said Keith.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney adopts noncooperation policy for abortion prosecution

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that they will not comply with other states looking to criminalize someone traveling to Maryland to get an abortion. The office’s statement said that access to abortion is still protected in certain states depending on their laws. Maryland is […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
