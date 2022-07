CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quad Espresso Jewelry is a local business that specializes in 14K jewelry that you can live in. That means you never have to take it off. This means you can get it wet, and live your life in your jewelry without worrying about it rusting or getting ruined. She offers everything from chains, to bracelets, to earrings and more! You can order jewelry right off the website, or visit the studio located at 1026 Jay Street.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO