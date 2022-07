Last week, Kenley Jansen was placed on the IL with an irregular heartbeat, but thankfully the issue doesn’t seem to be anything too severe. Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat throughout his entire career and was even hospitalized as a precaution all the way back in 2011 when he was with the Dodgers. This isn’t his first rodeo, and he feels confident that he will be back on 7/12 when he is eligible to return to the active roster.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO