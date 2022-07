You might not have even realized Cook County has a flag, but you’ll certainly notice the new one when it hits the flagpole at the end of August. Created by Glenbrook South High School student Drew Duffy, the new Y-shaped standard is chock-full of symbolism, which makes sense considering Chicago’s history with flags. “Look no further than Chicago to see how a well-designed flag can become intertwined with a place’s culture and civic pride,” Duffy wrote in an online statement — he clearly gets the vibe.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO