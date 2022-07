The New York City Police Department is hiring, and they want new blood so badly they are willing to relax the rigorous fitness requirements to ensure they can fill the ranks. They are so desperate for coverage, in fact, that top brass is pulling detectives off their posts and deploying them to street corners, according to a law enforcement source who spoke with JewishPress.com on condition of anonymity this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO