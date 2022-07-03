River City Championship Wrestling entertains cheering crowds at Riverfest in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Riverfest has plenty of entertainment this year, including River City Championship Wrestling.

The group has multiple performances a day throughout the fest.

This is the 5th year of RCCW at Riverfest, and the group has been entertaining crowds for the past eight years in La Crosse.

One of the owners, Derek Martine, says there are many popular sports to see around La Crosse, but RCCW offers something different.

“We’re the only wrestling [group], it’s something different, you don’t hear about it too often,” says Martine. “We’re here every single month with storylines, we’re getting up close and personal with everyone, everyone’s familiar with who we are, we’re familiar with who they are, it’s a way more interactive environment, we love it.”

Monday’s shows happen at noon, 2:30, and 6 p.m.

