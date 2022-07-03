ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

River City Championship Wrestling entertains cheering crowds at Riverfest in La Crosse

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJcJj_0gTtsz2Q00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Riverfest has plenty of entertainment this year, including River City Championship Wrestling.

The group has multiple performances a day throughout the fest.

This is the 5th year of RCCW at Riverfest, and the group has been entertaining crowds for the past eight years in La Crosse.

One of the owners, Derek Martine, says there are many popular sports to see around La Crosse, but RCCW offers something different.

“We’re the only wrestling [group], it’s something different, you don’t hear about it too often,” says Martine. “We’re here every single month with storylines, we’re getting up close and personal with everyone, everyone’s familiar with who we are, we’re familiar with who they are, it’s a way more interactive environment, we love it.”

Monday’s shows happen at noon, 2:30, and 6 p.m.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Some businesses at Riverfest take financial losses amid July 4 rainfall

A trip back in time: Bangor Air Force veteran returns to Vietnam

Skyrockers setting up for annual July 4th fireworks show in La Crosse

High-flying BMX stunt riders show off skills at Riverfest in La Crosse

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Best Places to See Fourth of July Fireworks in Every State in 2022

When it comes to celebrating Independence Day, fireworks are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as hot dogs, parades, and apple pie. Fireworks on July 4th are a deep tradition in America, as small towns and big cities alike across the nation light off the celebratory explosives to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence and our freedom from Britain.
POLITICS
Today's Transitions

Island Life In Wisconsin: Heading North For A Second Home

It took about 27 minutes for me to fall in love with Maine. On a recent trip there this past spring, my heart was captured in a well-worn lobster cage and thrown overboard. Somewhere in a silent cove lobster boats bob atop me like aquatic pickup trucks. Bald eagles and crows soar overhead through puffy cumulus clouds, grazing the tops of pine trees. Fog and seaspray haze the horizon at dawn and dusk. And after a spring squall, a firework display of crashing waves flashes along the craggy coastline.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
788K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy