The Wizards And Nuggets Made A Big Trade On Thursday

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets agreed to a trade.

Wojnarowski: "Trade is done: Washington is acquiring Denver's Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN."

The deal is not for any stars, but they are very productive role players.

Will Barton averaged 14.7 points per game last season, and Monte Morris averaged 12.6 points on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point range.

As for Caldwell-Pope, he is a former ninth overall pick who is an NBA Champion.

The Nuggets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors last season, while the Wizards missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

While they lost in the first-round, the Nuggets have a very talented roster that includes back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic.

They had a lot of injuries last season, so they were nowhere near at full strength in the playoffs.

