The Wizards And Nuggets Made A Big Trade On Thursday

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets agreed to a trade.

Wojnarowski: "Trade is done: Washington is acquiring Denver's Will Barton and Monte Morris for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, sources tell ESPN."

The deal is not for any stars, but they are very productive role players.

Will Barton averaged 14.7 points per game last season, and Monte Morris averaged 12.6 points on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point range.

As for Caldwell-Pope, he is a former ninth overall pick who is an NBA Champion.

The Nuggets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors last season, while the Wizards missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

While they lost in the first-round, the Nuggets have a very talented roster that includes back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic.

They had a lot of injuries last season, so they were nowhere near at full strength in the playoffs.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicts Where Kevin Durant Will Get Traded

A Kevin Durant deal could be announced at any time during this offseason. Durant officially asked for a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last week and many fans/media pundits are speculating about where he could end up. Numerous teams have shown interest in Durant, including one of his former teams:...
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
Comments / 0

Community Policy