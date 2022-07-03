ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

TRAFFIC: Memorial Bridge to close for Star Spangled Springfield fireworks

By Aubree Carr
 3 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic late Sunday night to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.

LIST: Fireworks in western Massachusetts

According to Spirit of Springfield, Springfield police will detour traffic in and around the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police will close roads in the area of the Memorial Bridge beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Memorial Bridge will reopen Monday night around 11 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, MA
