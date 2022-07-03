TRAFFIC: Memorial Bridge to close for Star Spangled Springfield fireworks

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic late Sunday night to prepare for the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display.

According to Spirit of Springfield, Springfield police will detour traffic in and around the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police will close roads in the area of the Memorial Bridge beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Memorial Bridge will reopen Monday night around 11 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.