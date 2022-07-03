Riding on fumes could cost you $1,500, according to Midas store manager

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A traffic stop in Grand Blanc Township quickly turned into a learning experience for a mom and her kids. In a picture that was posted on the Grand Blanc Township Facebook page that has since received more than 200 shares, the officer is seen posing with kids after explaining why they don't need to be afraid of the police. Initially the kids were fearful when the officer pulled over their mom, but that quickly changed when this officer decided to go above and beyond his normal job responsibilities teaching both the mom and kids a lesson or two.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO