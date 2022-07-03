ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riding on fumes could cost you $1,500, according to Midas store manager

By Chloe Godbold
Cover picture for the articleMOUNT MORRIS TWP, Mich.--- To save gas, some people may be thinking that waiting until the last minute to fill up their tanks helps. Matt Duynslanger is the store manager at Midas in Mount Morris Township. He says gambling with your gas, could cause damage to your car. "It...

