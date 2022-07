Local youth between the ages of 5 to 12 are welcome to attend the Summer Recreation Program provided by the City of Hope Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department. Classes take place every Tuesday and Thursday (until July 21) at Hope Fair Park from 9am to 11:45am and involve numerous activities including sports, crafts, swimming, plus sessions with special guests like Pafford Medical Services, Hope Fire Department, and Arkansas Game & Fish. Next Tuesday’s special guest will be the Hope Police Department. Lunch is provided, as well, thanks to the HPS Summer Meal Program.

HOPE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO