5 Marvel Characters Moses Ingram Would Be Perfect To Play

By Jason Wiese
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Disney+)

You can say what you want about all of the newest Star Wars movies and TV shows, but I think few can deny that they have been the source of some wonderful acting performances. The cast of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is certainly no exception, and I believe that Moses Ingram’s portrayal of a ruthless Jedi hunter - with a few secrets of her own - named Inquisitor Reva (a.k.a. “Third Sister”) is easily one of the strongest. A role such as this is the kind that tends to buy an actor a one-way ticket to global stardom and, in many notable cases, a part in any upcoming Marvel movies, perhaps?

Now that the actor is officially part of the Star Wars timeline, that means that she is also already in good standing with Disney, whose other major blockbuster property is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, this would certainly not be the first time we saw a Star Wars actor make the transition to Marvel movie stardom (and vice versa) - such as when Mace Windu actor Samuel L. Jackson was hired to be Nick Fury, or when Padme Amidala herself, Natalia Portman, was cast in Thor as Jane Foster, to name just a few. With that in mind, in case this prediction becomes a reality, we have a few Marvel characters in mind whom we believe Moses Ingram would be perfect to play, starting with another villainous character of the cosmic kind.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Moonstone

Of the many notable takeaways from Moses Ingram’s performance on Obi-Wan Kenobi as Reva, one absolute is that she has the chops to play a very convincing and very sinister villain. I believe that actors like Josh Brolin, Tom Hiddleston, and Cate Blanchett would agree that there are few greater honors than the chance to become a part of the MCU’s ever-evolving rogues gallery. So, I figured, if it is not broke, keep it running and cast the actor as a baddie, and one of the first Marvel characters of the like to pop into my mind was Moonstone.

Formerly known as Karla Sofen, this formerly average human would take pleasure in taunting and manipulating her patients with her expert skills in psychiatry and hypnosis until a Kree device known as the Moonstone (hence her alter-ego’s name) gave her extraordinary abilities that allowed her to be an even more dangerous and volatile threat to humanity. The cosmic criminal (who also went by Meteorite at one point) is also known as a founding member of the Suicide Squad-esque team of reformed villains called the Thunderbolts, who are supposedly going to play a major part in Phase 4 of the MCU. However, there is also a chance we could see Ingram’s Moonstone face off agains Brie Larson as Carol Danvers in a future sequel to Captain Marvel, which might be even cooler.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Xenith

Moonstone is not the only cosmic Marvel Comics villain that crossed my mind when considering potential roles for Moses Ingram. In fact, I think I found one of even greater power (super strength, durability, flight, and heat vision) and of, somewhat, more close comparison to Reva’s character arc on Obi-Wan Kenobi in the form of Xenith.

A member of the purple-skinned, pointy-eared alien race known as the Strontians, Xenith first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1995 as a member of the Star Masters - a crew of cosmic heroes that also consisted of Quasar, Beta Ray Bill, and the Silver Surfer. However, for reasons that would remain unknown, Xenith turned against Shi’ar Empire - another alien race she had sworn to protect and serve - and was captured and imprisoned by her cousin, Gladiator, until she was pardoned by one of the X-Men’s deadliest enemies, Vulcan. If not just to see all of the characters have their moment under the MCU spotlight, this is a story I would love to see adapted for screen.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mystique

Actually, speaking of the X-Men, there is a fan-favorite character from Marvel Comics who bears an even deeper resemblance to Reva in terms of her character arc. While she seemed like the perfect match for the Sith in early episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, by end the of the six-episode Disney+ series, we came to learn that she was not an evil person at all, but was motivated to commit heinous acts by her own vengeful tendencies as a result of personal tragedy. That sounds relatively similar to the life of Raven Darkholme - otherwise known as Mystique.

The shapeshifting mutant has flirted with being an ally to the X-Men as well as an enemy to them, depending on where her moral compass points in regards to the fate of the human race. Because Moses Ingram did such a wonderful job portraying Reva’s struggles with her own morality, I think she would be a perfect choice to shed light on the complexities of Mystique’s role as an anti-hero in Marvel Studios’ X-Men reboot (whenever that happens). All it would take is a little blue makeup…Well, A LOT, actually.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Storm

On second thought, based on Jennifer Lawrence’s previous experience playing Mystique, I would understand if Moses Ingram would prefer not to undergo the physical transformation required for the role. Not to mention, after playing someone so antagonistic (at the beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi, at least) I imagine she is ready to be a real hero. Thus, I have another great X-Men Character in mind.

One mutant hero whom I am especially excited to see make an eventual return to the big screen is Ororo Munroe - better known as Storm for her ability to control the weather. The X-Men character, previously portrayed by Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp in live action adaptations, could also be a part of the Black Panther movies considering she was the Queen of Wakanda after marrying T’Challa in the comics. While I am not sure if that exact scenario will happen following the death of Chadwick Boseman, I think any new storyline involving Storm in the MCU is worth anticipating, especially if Ingram gets the role.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Beyonder

Before she was cast on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moses Ingram’s biggest claim to fame was her scene-stealing, Emmy Award nominated role in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit cast as Jolene. However, unlike Anya Taylor-Joy’s central character, Beth Harmon, Jolene is not a chess prodigy, but, according to Decider, the actor knows how to play the game in real life. I would like to see her receive the chance to play a game such as chess onscreen and such an opportunity does, indeed, lie in the Marvel Universe…sort of.

The role in question is The Beyonder - the physical manifestation of an entire alternate dimension in the Marvel Multiverse that loves to use kidnapped characters as pawns in deadly, inhumane games purely out for its own entertainment. This is the kind of godlike being who could be a great choice to be the next major threat in the MCU after Thanos, and what honor that would be for Ingram to take on such a role.

Then again, if Moses Ingram truly has no interest in playing anymore villains, I respect and support that decision. Besides, no matter the role she could secure in the Marvel movies (or even in any upcoming DC movies), I think it will inspire yet another memorable performance on her resume.

Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.

ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Taron Egerton Says He’s Met With Marvel’s Kevin Feige, Hoping for “Shot” to Play Wolverine

After portraying Sir Elton John, Taron Egerton is hoping to someday embody a different iconic figure: Logan. The actor, known for his role as Eggsy in the first two Kingsman films and for playing John in Rocketman, spoke with the New York Times to promote his Apple TV+ series Black Bird in an interview published online Friday. The piece mentions that Egerton has met with Marvel Studios brass, including president Kevin Feige, and that he would like to follow in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps as the next Wolverine.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Reveals the Only Adjustment Marvel Made for Natalie Portman's Thor: Love and Thunder Return

Jane Foster looks mighty different in Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman trained for more than ten months to get into superhero shape to reprise her role as Jane for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, but with one large difference: she's wielding the might of ex-boyfriend Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As the hammer-swinging heroine worthy of lifting the enchanted Mjolnir, the five-foot-three Portman becomes the six-foot-tall Mighty Thor — the new goddess of thunder. In an interview with Total Film ahead of Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters July 8, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed Marvel's small role in Portman's big change:
MOVIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Can't Wait to See Disney Lose an Iconic Character

Elon Musk has reappeared on Twitter, the platform the billionaire CEO of electric-vehicle producer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report uses to weigh in on issues that he considers important and for which he wants to mobilize public support. One of his favorite subjects is copyrights for original works....
ENTERTAINMENT
ScreenCrush

Two Marvel Characters Were Cut From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Marvel movies go through many twists and turns on their way to the screen, and sometimes change drastically between the script stage and the final version that appears in theaters. Sometimes the deleted material gets released on home video. Sometimes this stuff vanishes into the ether and we never even hear about it.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Kingsman's Taron Egerton confirms Marvel talks over Wolverine

Kingsman and Rocketman actor Taron Egerton has addressed rumours that he could take over the part of Wolverine from Hugh Jackman... again. But this time, things are a little more hopeful. Egerton has now publicly established that he's met with Marvel Studios about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during an...
MOVIES
Kevin Feige Says Marvel Is Nearing the End of Phase Four

There were six films in Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were six more in Phase Two. Phase Three had 11 films. Now Marvel is in the midst of Phase Four. To date, we’ve had five movies — Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — and seven TV series including WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and the currently airing Ms. Marvel. And there are several more movies and shows on the way.
MOVIES
Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Breaks Down Why Eddie's Final Scene In Season 4 Was 'Weird' For The Stars To Film

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things has come to an end with the release of Volume 2, with two episodes with a combined runtime of nearly four hours. Despite an elaborate plan to destroy Vecna for good with Eleven piggy-backing her way into Max's mind to try and save the day, the heroes took some big losses by the end of the finale, including the death of Eddie. Actor Joseph Quinn joined the cast for Season 4 and quickly became a fan favorite, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his character’s tragic death… and why it was weird for him to film it with co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Kate Bush reveals payout from ‘Running Up That Hill’ featuring in Stranger Things

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ has given the artist a massive payout for royalties generated due to it’s appearance in Stranger Things. The music data tracking site Illuminate has recently revealed that Kate Bush has received a windfall of cash to the tune of 2.3 million dollars due to the popularity both Stranger Things and TikTok generated for the 37-year-old song.
MUSIC
How Ms. Marvel's Aramis Knight Had 'A Leg Up' When It Came To Nailing The Badass Red Dagger

Warning: SPOILERS for the Ms. Marvel episode “Seeing Red” are ahead!. Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan came to Karachi, Pakistan with her mother in the hopes of learning more about the strange things that have been happening in her life lately. What she didn’t expect was to run into the Red Daggers, an organization dedicated to protecting humanity from the Clandestines. While Bollywood actor Farhad Akhtar played the leader of the Red Daggers, Kamala spent more time with Aramis Knight’s Kareem, who hails from the Marvel Comics pages. Kareem didn’t lack for opportunities to be a badass in the Ms. Marvel episode “Seeing Red,” and Knight spoke with CinemaBlend about how he had a “leg up” when it came to tackling the role.
TV SERIES
Viola Davis' The Woman King Trailer Shows The Oscar-Winner In Full Badass Mode

Viola Davis is many things.Oscar winner. Dramatic powerhouse. And Amanda freaking Waller in the DC Cinematic Universe. We had a great time ranking Viola Davis’ best performances. But we admit that few would confuse the 56-year-old Davis as a badass physical warrior ready to take down opponents as the chosen weapon of an African tribe. That will teach us for ever doubting this woman’s ability. Viola Davis will play The Woman King in a warrior epic directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, and the first trailer just arrived with one mission: to kick your ass towards the back of the room. Strap in.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts To Rumors of His Wolverine Return in the MCU

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues to joke around with the internet’s emotions. The former X-Men actor posted a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt on Twitter this morning, with an ominous caption, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." Hugh Jackman’s latest tweet...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avengers: Quantum Encounter Features a Surprise Appearance of Newly-Introduced MCU Character

Besides the films and TV shows, the MCU is now also venturing into the Disney cruise line with its new interactive dining experience titled Avengers: Quantum Encounter where guests can dine with their favorite heroes such as Ant-Man, the Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Captain America. However, as it turns out, there is one more MCU hero that is also going to be part of the adventure.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder: Tessa Thompson Discloses Hulk and Valkyrie’s Relationship

In just a few more days, Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder in Thor: Love and Thunder. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the upcoming film will follow Hemsworth's titular character in his journey to self-rediscovery while dealing with the latest god-slaying villain Gorr The God Butcher — played by critically-acclaimed actor Chrisitan Bale.
MOVIES
