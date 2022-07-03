ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Photos: More revealed in Jayland Walker death investigation

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: Viewers may find images disturbing.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – More information is being revealed in the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker that took place nearly a week ago in Akron .

    (Photo Credit: Akron Police Department)
    (Photo Credit: Akron Police Department)
    Protests planned for deadly police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker (WJW)
    E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St., Akron, FOX 8 photo
    E. Wilbeth Rd. and Clairmont St., Akron, FOX 8 photo

Walker was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. During the press conference , Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Large crowd leads Akron protest in death of Jayland Walker

The shooting is being investigated independently by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit, and the first body camera video released during the press conference showed a possible muzzle flash of light at the same time as officers reportedly heard a shot coming from the vehicle.

Walker, who was reportedly wearing a ski mask at the time, then got out of his car from the passenger’s side while it was still running and fled from the officers.

Chief Mylett admitted that in watching the police body cam shooting video, it is hard to determine what led officers to fire their weapons.

A gun and bullet casing were later found in the vehicle, police said.

The medical examiner had originally said he had “ multiple gunshot wounds ,” but Mylett said the medical examiner has confirmed more than 60 wounds on Walker’s body.

