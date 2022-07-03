Trevelin Queen ready to put his stamp on Sixers, show what he can do

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

When the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Trevelin Queen in the opening hours of free agency on Thursday, the fan base let out a very audible “huh?” when he was brought in.

Queen is known as the 2022 G League MVP after he put up averages of 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the G League title. He averaged 26.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 43.6% from deep in the G League playoffs.

He was a two-way player for the Houston Rockets in the 2021-22 season and he averaged 4.3 points and shot 37.6% from deep across 10 games for the Rockets.

As he prepares for his first summer league with the Sixers, Queen is prepared to move forward and put his stamp on the team, and make something of himself in the NBA. He has had to overcome a lot of obstacles at the pro level after being undrafted out of New Mexico State after being released by the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Rockets before Houston gave him another chance.

Now, with the Sixers, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey about his personal life story and about how badly he wants to be remembered in the league:

“Some people don’t get to where they have to get until 30 years old,” he added. “Some people get it by 18. But for me, I’m into it for longevity. You know what I mean? I want to play 15 more years of the game. “So for me, I’m not satisfied with a two-year deal or nothing like that. I’m more satisfied with being remembered for what I did.”

Queen will certainly get an opportunity with the Sixers who are in need of some help off their bench and continuing to add depth. He is a good addition to this team as a young player and he is somebody who can really provide production and energy on both ends of the floor.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!