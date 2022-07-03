ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Trevelin Queen ready to put his stamp on Sixers, show what he can do

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCVsQ_0gTtrobs00
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

When the Philadelphia 76ers brought in Trevelin Queen in the opening hours of free agency on Thursday, the fan base let out a very audible “huh?” when he was brought in.

Queen is known as the 2022 G League MVP after he put up averages of 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while leading the Rio Grande Valley Vipers to the G League title. He averaged 26.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 43.6% from deep in the G League playoffs.

He was a two-way player for the Houston Rockets in the 2021-22 season and he averaged 4.3 points and shot 37.6% from deep across 10 games for the Rockets.

As he prepares for his first summer league with the Sixers, Queen is prepared to move forward and put his stamp on the team, and make something of himself in the NBA. He has had to overcome a lot of obstacles at the pro level after being undrafted out of New Mexico State after being released by the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Rockets before Houston gave him another chance.

Now, with the Sixers, he told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey about his personal life story and about how badly he wants to be remembered in the league:

“Some people don’t get to where they have to get until 30 years old,” he added. “Some people get it by 18. But for me, I’m into it for longevity. You know what I mean? I want to play 15 more years of the game.

“So for me, I’m not satisfied with a two-year deal or nothing like that. I’m more satisfied with being remembered for what I did.”

Queen will certainly get an opportunity with the Sixers who are in need of some help off their bench and continuing to add depth. He is a good addition to this team as a young player and he is somebody who can really provide production and energy on both ends of the floor.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jeanie Buss' cryptic tweet about missing Kobe Bryant left Lakers fans with so many questions

This offseason is a critical one for the Los Angeles Lakers and controlling owner Jeanie Buss. They have LeBron James under contract for one more year before he can become a free agent. And after consecutive disappointing seasons, they have a lot of decisions to make on how best to improve a roster with very little cap flexibility. Latest reports have LA tied to James’ former teammate Kyrie Irving.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Texas Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevelin Queen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos QB Russell Wilson not fazed by mistakes

Every quarterback makes mistakes. Nobody is perfect, not even Tom Brady. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will make mistakes this fall. He’s made mistakes this offseason and he’ll make mistakes during training camp and preseason. What will be important for the Broncos during games this season is how...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#G League Mvp#The Houston Rockets#The Los Angeles Lakers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Bullock appears to deny going to Sixers on his Instagram story

The offseason brings interesting storylines and rumors, and everybody takes every little tweet and post on Instagram and runs with it. Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock caused a stir on Monday when he reposted two posts on his Instagram story saying that he’s headed to the Philadelphia 76ers. The nine-year veteran out of North Carolina has two years left on his contract with the Mavs, so for the Sixers to obtain him, they’d have to trade for him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Audacy

Ben Simmons deactivates Instagram page amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There is yet another turn in the drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, this one now involving Ben Simmons. The All-Star point guard has deactivated his Instagram account over the Fourth of July weekend amid reports that Kevin Durant has requested a trade. Simmons, 25, has yet to play a game...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks, Pistons complete Jalen Duren, Kemba Walker trade

The Knicks and Pistons have officially completed their part of the draft-night trade involving Kemba Walker and No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren, according to a press release from the Knicks. Although the deal was initially reported as a three-team trade involving New York, Detroit, and Charlotte, the Hornets and...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy