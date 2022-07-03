ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios fined following bad-tempered clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiWYT_0gTtrjCF00

Stefanos Tsitsipas was given the joint biggest fine of Wimbledon so far for unsportsmanlike conduct following his tempestuous third-round clash with Nick Kyrgios.

The Greek received two warnings for hitting the ball recklessly, once into the crowd and once very hard into the backboard off a Kyrgios underarm serve, and has been hit in the pocket to the tune of 10,000 US dollars (£8,260).

That matches the fine given to Kyrgios for his antics during his first-round victory over Britain’s Paul Jubb, where he admitted spitting in the direction of a spectator who had been heckling him.

Kyrgios, who was himself fined another 4,000 dollars (£3,300) for swearing during Saturday’s match, appealed incessantly to umpire Damien Dumusois and other tournament officials for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for his first offence.

Tsitsipas flicked the ball angrily towards spectators sat courtside but Dumusois ruled the offence only worthy of a warning.

Players can be fined up to 20,000 dollars for an offence of unsportsmanlike conduct, while flagrant abuses can be deemed major offences and lead to further sanctions.

There is a specific offence of ball abuse, defined as “intentionally hitting a ball out of the enclosure of the court, hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPLj0_0gTtrjCF00
Nick Kyrgios complains to umpire Damien Dumusois (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Tsitsipas apologised for his behaviour and admitted afterwards that he lost his cool at Kyrgios’ continued complaints to Dumusois.

The Greek, who also called Kyrgios a bully, said: “I have to say it was really bad from my side. I have never done that before, throwing the ball outside the court in that way.

“I did apologise to the people. I don’t know what went through my head at that time. I think also he’s part (of it), with all the circus show going on on the other side of the net.

“It started to become very tiring, in a way. I didn’t hit any people. It did hit the wall, thank God. For sure I’m never doing that again. It’s my responsibility, for sure. But there was also something that created that behaviour that I’m not used to seeing from myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPYN5_0gTtrjCF00
Nick Kyrgios celebrates his victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Kyrgios did not accept he had anything to apologise for, saying: “I’m not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium.

“I didn’t do anything. Apart from me just going back and forth to the umpire for a bit, I did nothing towards Stefanos today that was disrespectful.”

The Australian will take on American Brandon Nakashima on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Fox News

Wimbledon champ rips Nick Kyrgios over outbursts during Stefanos Tsitsipas match: 'Just an absolute circus'

Nick Kyrgios received criticism from a one-time Wimbledon champion following the Australian tennis star’s heated match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a four-set thriller during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. During the match, Tsitsipas purposely hit a ball into the stands, expressing frustration with himself over dropping a set. Kyrgios complained Tsitsipas should’ve been defaulted for the outburst, leading to a short protest. He would receive a code violation for cussing.
TENNIS
The Spun

Nick Kyrgios' Story About Playing Nadal In 2019 Goes Viral

Nick Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals with a victory over Brandon Nakashima. After surviving a close call in five sets, he'll look to reach a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time in his career. Per Tennis World's Luigi Gatto, Kyrgios reflected on his growth off the court over...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios finds support in the most unlikely of places as Rafael Nadal’s uncle sticks up for the Aussie and says Stefanos Tsitsipas was the problem in their spiteful match

If things go according to plan, Nick Kyrgios is destined to take on the all-conquering Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals of Wimbledon this year. And in an unlikely twist, the Australian has won the support of the Spaniard's uncle and mentor, Toni, amid his divisive and combative journey to the quarter finals of this year's competition.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Wimbledon#Greek
newschain

Nick Kyrgios powers into Wimbledon semi-finals with straight-sets win

Nick Kyrgios is just one match away from a place in the Wimbledon final after steaming past Cristian Garin in straight sets. The controversial Australian, whose antics this fortnight have thrilled and appalled in equal measure, reached the last four of a grand slam for the first time with a commanding 6-4 6-3 7-6 (5) victory.
TENNIS
newschain

Elena Rybakina beats Ajla Tomljanovic to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

Russia-born Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to beat Ajla Tomljanovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but switched international allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, produced a fine display to make the semi-finals of a grand slam for the first time on Wednesday. More...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Man who repeatedly stabbed boy, nine, in random attack is sentenced

A man who stabbed a nine-year-old boy in the face, head and hands in a random attack in the street has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order. The young victim was walking with his older brother along Peveril Road in Peterborough at just after 3pm on May 8 last year when 26-year-old Faisal Khan began following him, Cambridgeshire Police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy