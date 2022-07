Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams says he has been told that the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in Germany in 2023 as expected. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of four teams that were awarded the ability to play and market themselves in Germany earlier this year as part of the National Football League’s international expansion. Now it appears all but certain that the Chiefs will end up playing there in 2023 as part of their official regular-season schedule for next year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO