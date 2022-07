Surfside Police are searching for a man who allegedly entered a woman’s home Sunday morning and sexually assaulted her. Officers were called to investigate a burglary in the 600 block of South Avenue Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. and released several surveillance photos of the suspect who officers believe is thinly built and between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 10. Police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any images of the suspect or suspicious activity that might have been captured between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. No additional information is currently available and anyone with information is asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department.

