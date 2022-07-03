Fire Damages Single-Story Commercial Building in South Los Angeles

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Fire Sunday damaged a one-story commercial building in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Firefighters dispatched at 9:29 a.m. to 352 W. Slauson Ave. had the blaze out within 22 minutes of their arrival, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"The building is divided into three units and the fire was primarily centered in one business," said Stewart, adding that the business appeared to be a wood-working operation.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.