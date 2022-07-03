ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd enter ‘advanced transfer negotiations’ with Lisandro Martinez as Ajax defender ‘prefers’ them over Arsenal

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120yNY_0gTtrLCv00

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly in advanced talks to nab Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez.

It's claimed the Argentina centre-back would rather reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford than join the Gunners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vp1iv_0gTtrLCv00
Ajax's Argentina ace Lisandro Martinez is tipped to join Man Utd over Arsenal Credit: Getty

The Athletic suggest the Red Devils have "edged ahead as favourites" to sign the 24-year-old for around £35million.

But Ajax want more for their star defender.

The Dutch champions are hardly under pressure to sell as his contract runs until June 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qOXtx_0gTtrLCv00

United could even finalise a deal within the next couple of days.

But Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia is still likely to be Ten Hag's first new recruit for the Red Devils.

The 23-year-old flew into the North West on Sunday and hopes to complete his medical by the following day.

United nicked in ahead of Lyon for the £13 million-rated Holland ace.

And Frenkie de Jong is nearing a £56.2m reunion with Ten Hag.

The Holland midfielder is finally prepared to leave Barcelona.

And it appears United have done enough to lure him, even though fellow admirers Chelsea could have fulfilled his preference of playing in the Champions League.

'Of course he's not happy' – Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand backs unsettled Cristiano Ronaldo as star aims to force transfer

RIO FERDINAND claims wantaway legend Cristiano Ronaldo is right to be upset at Manchester United - because he deserves to be a winner. Chelsea and Napoli are monitoring Ronaldo's situation, while agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly contacted several clubs. And ex-England centre-back Ferdinand says of his 37-year-old former United team-mate:...
Chelsea F.C.
