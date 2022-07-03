ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Escobar homers again, Carrasco pitches Mets past Rangers 4-1

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OevVc_0gTtrKKC00
1 of 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Eduardo Escobar joined several Mets on the mound as they encircled Carlos Carrasco and high-fived him for a job well done.

Plenty to feel good about, too. By the end of a winning weekend, two of New York’s most pivotal pieces were back on track.

Escobar homered for the third straight game, Carrasco rebounded from a pair of poor starts and the Mets topped the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday.

“The whole game revolved around Carlos,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Starling Marte went deep for the second consecutive day and Jeff McNeil hit an RBI double to help the NL East leaders take two of three in the interleague series, giving them 15 wins in their last 20 home games.

The victory was No. 1,600 as a major league manager for Showalter, who beat one of his former teams to pass Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd place.

“That’s a lot of wins in the big leagues,” Escobar said.

Jonah Heim homered for the second consecutive game for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He began the day tied with Atlanta backstop Travis d’Arnaud for most in the majors as a catcher.

Carrasco (9-4) struck out eight and walked one in 5 2/3 innings. He had a 9.68 ERA in his previous four starts and was coming off consecutive losses to Houston, which tagged him for a combined 11 runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings.

“It feels nice,” Carrasco said. “Today I was using more of my breaking balls and going with my fastball in and out. That combination was great. That’s what we’ve been working on. I couldn’t do it in my last game.”

The 35-year-old right-hander was lifted with two on and high-fived his infielders before clapping into his glove as he walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 25,241.

Joely Rodríguez retired Kole Calhoun, who homered twice Saturday, to end the inning. The left-hander also worked a hitless seventh with two strikeouts before Adam Ottavino pitched a perfect eighth.

Edwin Díaz got three outs for his 18th save in 21 tries. With two runners on, he whiffed Mitch Garver and got Leody Taveras on a fly ball to end it.

A mistake by Texas triggered a quick Mets rally in the fourth.

Pete Alonso struck out to start the inning, but the pitch got away from Heim behind the plate. His throw to first was into the runner, arriving just before Alonso, and the ball ticked off the mitt of Nathaniel Lowe, who reached for it tentatively with Alonso approaching.

The burly slugger hustled to second base as the ball rolled into right field. Heim was charged with an error, the first for the Rangers in six games. They had committed only one in 13 games since June 17 — fewest in the majors during that span.

“It’s a tough play all around, ball to the backstop like that. It’s an odd play,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “It’s a really hard play for a first baseman.”

McNeil laced the next pitch from Jon Gray (4-4) for a tiebreaking double, and Escobar drove an 0-2 fastball into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his ninth home run to make it 4-1.

“He’s swinging the bat extremely well. I’m proud of him,” said a smiling McNeil, noting how the upbeat Escobar often tells his teammates he’s proud of them. “He’s doing some great things right now for us, putting some big swings on the ball. Just super happy for the guy and glad he’s breaking out.”

Escobar was pumped up as he began his trot. He homered in all three games of the series, including a three-run shot in a 4-3 victory Friday night.

“It feels really good,” Escobar said. “Still working, working, working.”

The switch-hitting third baseman is batting .228 with 36 RBIs in his first season with the Mets. He said the key to his recent resurgence has been just focusing on having fun.

“I think sometimes you can want something too much. He’s just a consistent human being and that’s surprising when you see him going through some spells, which he has been through before,” Showalter said. “Through thick and thin, he hasn’t changed — effort or defense.”

Marte homered on an 0-1 pitch in the first inning for the second straight day.

Gray gave up four runs, three earned, with seven strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He won his previous three starts, and Texas had won nine straight games started by Gray and teammate Martín Pérez, who beat the Mets on Saturday.

“I thought Carrasco was good. I know he came into this game not pitching as well as he normally does, but the changeup was good today,” Woodward said. “I thought he gave us fits with that changeup.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom struck out five of the six batters he faced and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes in his first minor league rehab start for Class A St. Lucie. The other batter was hit by a pitch. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has been sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. ... Backup outfielder Travis Jankowski (broken left hand) is headed to Triple-A Syracuse to begin a rehab assignment Monday.

ROSTER SHUFFLE

The Mets put LHP David Peterson on the paternity list and recalled RHP Colin Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse.

MOVIN’ ON UP

New York promoted 20-year-old catcher and DH Francisco Álvarez from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse. Rated one of baseball’s top prospects, Álvarez was batting .277 with 18 homers, 47 RBIs and a .922 OPS in 67 games at Double-A.

Rangers: Begin a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday afternoon with RHP Dane Dunning (1-6, 4.09 ERA) facing Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (2-1, 1.29).

Mets: RHP Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.72 ERA) pitches Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Cincinnati, which has the worst record in the National League. Hard-throwing rookie Hunter Greene (3-9, 5.72) goes for the Reds.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Angels, Braves Reportedly Agree To Sunday Night Trade

The Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday night that they've agreed to a trade. Atlanta, which has been the hottest team in baseball over the last month, has traded away one of its minor league pitchers. Los Angeles, meanwhile, is adding some pitching depth for cash...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Astros ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros are red hot and look like a real threat to rival the New York Yankees for the American League crown. The Astros and Yankees were the first teams to 50 wins this season and both sides have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. In order to achieve that goal, addressing some areas of need at the trade deadline will be crucial.
HOUSTON, TX
Audacy

Former Yankees slugger Robinson Cano admired the heck out of this home run

Coming off his second PED suspension, former Yankees and Mariners slugger Robinson Cano finds himself hanging on for dear life, trying desperately to resurrect his career in the minor leagues. Now playing for Triple-A El Paso, top affiliate of the San Diego Padres (who DFA’d him after a listless 12-game stint earlier this year), Cano got ahold of one in Sunday’s rout of Oklahoma City, swatting a mammoth, 448-foot blast to the right-field party deck at Southwest University Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joely Rodríguez
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Edwin Díaz
Person
Buck Showalter
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Ignores Critical Comments By Joe Musgrove

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their series against the San Diego Padres with a 3-1 win behind Justin Turner providing all the scoring with two home runs. Turner’s solo homer off Joe Musgrove tied the game in the second inning, and his two-run shot in the seventh gave the Dodgers a decided lead. While the homers off Musgrove proved to be the difference, the Padres’ starter was dismissive of Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Reds#Rbi#Nl#Hall Of Famer
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Billboard Placement

There is an unwelcome sight for Boston Red Sox fans outside of Fenway Park right now: a huge billboard of Derek Jeter. The advertisement is for an upcoming ESPN documentary on Jeter, entitled "The Captain." It will debut in two weeks on ESPN and ESPN+. "This is currently outside of...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall. Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada were caught off guard, believing the ball...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

974K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy