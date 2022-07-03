ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelorette’ alum Chase McNary engaged to Ellie White

By Rachel Summer Small
Chase McNary’s longtime girlfriend, Ellie White, has accepted his final rose.

The former “Bachelorette” contestant is engaged and announced the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday with a stunning shot of the proposal.

“It was always you 💍,” he wrote in his caption .

“Bachelorette” alum Chase McNary is engaged to Ellie White, they announced via Instagram over the weekend.
The self-described “laid-back” medical sales rep appeared to have treated White — whom he has been dating since 2020 — to a picnic at the base of the Rocky Mountains outside of Breckenridge, Colo., before popping the question.

White, a hat designer and financial planning firm director who resides in Scottsdale, Ariz., echoed her now-fiancé’s sentiments, writing in her own post , “Take me off the roster 🤍 Forever his 🤍.”

McNary, 33, entered the spotlight as a contender for JoJo Fletcher on Season 12 of “The Bachelorette.”

“It was always you 💍,” the reality star captioned his post.
Viewers ultimately saw the Colorado native get his heart crushed in real-time, when, being under the impression that he was on the brink of entering the Fantasy Suite with Fletcher, he confessed his love to her — only to be rebuffed and subsequently eliminated, making him the season’s second runner-up.

McNary later revealed he was almost chosen by ABC producers as the Season 21 “Bachelor,” but was reportedly switched out for Nick Viall at the last minute.

White shared a close-up shot of her beautiful new sparkler on her own feed.
“I went through the negotiations, I accepted the offer, I signed the contract,” McNary told Us Weekly. “I talked to my family, friends, about being the Bachelor. It was the Monday before they announced it that they told me I wasn’t the Bachelor. So I found out with the rest of the world that it was Nick.”

Despite not being cast as “The Bachelor” lead, McNary briefly appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” before finding love with his now-fiancée.

McNary has been dating his now-fiancée Ellie White since 2020.
Fellow members of Bachelor nation were some of the first to congratulate McNary on his engagement news over the weekend, taking to the comments section to leave heartfelt messages of love and support.

“Chase!! Congrats ❤️,” wrote Amanda Stanton, a contestant on Season 21 of “The Bachelor.”

“Ermerghrd congrats duuude!” gushed Season 14 “Bachelorette” runner-up Blake Horstmann, who recently went Instagram-official with “Love Is Blind” star Giannina Gibelli.

McNary was the second runner-up on Season 12 of “The Bachelorette.”
Becca Tilley was also among the other prominent Bachelor nation figures to extend congrats to the couple, commenting, “Congratulations chase!!!!!”

The Season 19 runner-up of “The Bachelor” has also been making headlines as of late after publicly confirming her relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko in May.

