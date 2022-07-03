ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard asks for Johnny Depp defamation verdict to be tossed

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hYv4_0gTtq3RJ00

Amber Heard has asked a Virginia judge to toss her losing verdict in the defamation lawsuit filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp — claiming the evidence doesn’t hold up.

Lawyers for Heard, who was found guilty of three defamation claims filed by Depp, claimed in a 43-page motion filed last week that the judgment wasn’t supported by the evidence during the former couple’s blockbuster trial.

The document claims Depp “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning any claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were actually false,” the papers filed Friday claim.

Heard’s attorneys also argue that Juror 15 on the panel may have even been selected illegally by giving the wrong birthdate during jury selection — 1945 instead of the actual year of 1970.

“This discrepancy raises the question [of] whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury,” the lawyers’ motion said.

It is unknown if the juror actually deliberated on the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DPdz_0gTtq3RJ00
Amber Heard’s lawyers are asking for the verdict in her defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp to be tossed.
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Depp, 58, sued his ex claiming he damaged his career in a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post alleging she was a victim of domestic abuse — and leaving little doubt the reference was to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise star.

Depp attorney Ben Chew emailed Courthouse News that Heard’s filing was “what we expected, just longer, more substantive.”

In the verdict last month, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages — although Virginia law restricted the total to $10.3 million.

Heard, who countersued, was awarded $2 million for one of her claims.

But Chew and the “Aquaman” actress’s legal team argued in the new court filing that Depp failed to prove that the actor’s career and reputation were impacted by Heard’s op-ed article.

“Mr. Depp presented no evidence of any pecuniary damages suffered in the limited December 18, 2018, through November 2, 2020 timeframe as a result of the Op-Ed,” the motion said. “There was no evidence of any project or lost commercial opportunities because of the Op-Ed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYcXR_0gTtq3RJ00
Heard was found guilty of three defamation claims filed by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
AP

The lawyers noted that Depp had not signed a contract for the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” despite claiming at the trial that The Washington Post cost him the role.

The papers also argue that Depp failed to disprove the abuse claims.

“Mr. Depp was required to establish at the time the Op-Ed was published, Ms. Heard did not believe she had been abused or that she had doubts about whether she was abused,” Chew wrote.

“But Mr. Depp presented no evidence -that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused. Instead, the evidence overwhelmingly supported [that] Ms. Heard believed she was the victim of abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp.

“Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside,” the papers said

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Relationship Rumors After Amber Heard Trial

Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp. The attorney, 37, found it "disappointing" to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was "in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," Vasquez told […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean as he's in talks with Disney about '$300 million deal' after defamation trial win against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is reportedly set 'to return' to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018. Depp was the major lead in five Pirates movies over the past 15 years and made what was thought to be his final voyage on the Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales which was released in 2017.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Attorneys#The Washington Post
The Independent

Amber Heard news - live: Actor says ‘binder’ of evidence not allowed in Depp trial could have changed verdict

Amber Heard has claimed that a “binder” of evidence including therapist notes and text messages that the jury didn’t see could have changed the verdict in her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.Ms Heard’s full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Dateline on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor said that her therapist had contemporaneously documented her allegations of abuse since 2011.According to the notes, Ms Heard told her therapist that Mr Depp “hit her, threw her on floor” in an alleged incident in 2012.Ms Heard’s team also shared text messages including where she appeared to tell her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Amber Heard to appeal Johnny Depp ruling, no settlement in court

Amber Heard will appeal the ruling following Johnny Depp’s victory in the defamation trial between the former married couple. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a judgement echoing the verdict that was handed down on 1 June, Law & Crime reported.The legal teams of the actors met in court on Friday but it remains unclear if they have discussed a possible settlement. Judge Azcarate gave the two parties until Friday to reach a settlement if they wanted to do so. Angenette Levy of Law & Crime reported that the judge was “no nonsense as usual” and that Mr Depp’s legal team...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy