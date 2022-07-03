Yankees couldn’t find comeback magic this time in loss to Guardians

CLEVELAND — Not much has slowed down the Yankees and their offense this season.

On Sunday, Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie figured out a way, as the Yankees came up with just one hit in a 2-0 loss to the Guardians at Progressive Field.

“Their guy was really good,’’ said Jordan Montgomery, who was out-dueled by McKenzie. “We ran into a guy on a good day. It was still a good series.”

And it ended another excellent run for the Yankees, who finished 14-6 during their 20 games in 20 days heading into Monday’s off day.

Even in defeat — and with a lone hit — the Yankees made it interesting.

Seven of their previous eight wins featured comebacks and trailing by a pair of runs entering the ninth, the Yankees were tasked with facing Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase — who’s been just as effective as Clay Holmes over the last month-plus.

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton reacts to striking out during the sixth inning on Sunday against the Guardians. Getty Images

Clase entered with a streak of 19 straight scoreless appearances, allowing just 10 hits and a walk in 19 innings.

Anthony Rizzo walked on four pitches and Giancarlo Stanton grounded to shortstop, but first baseman Owen Miller dropped the throw from Amed Rosario. Josh Donaldson flied to center for the first out and Gleyber Torres was caught looking.

Aaron Judge, not in the starting lineup with Aaron Boone looking to rest the slugger , pinch hit for Jose Trevino and Judge walked to load the bases for Aaron Hicks. Hicks grounded to second to end it, as Clase threw him three straight sliders.

“I tried to hit the ball up the middle and just got out there,’’ Hicks said.

The offense was mostly silent all day, as McKenzie brought them to a halt to prevent the Yankees from completing a season sweep of the Guardians.

Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie allowed just one hit and one walk in seven shutout innings against the Yankees on Sunday. Getty Images

With the defeat, the Yankees’ MLB-best record slipped to 58-22.

And it was hard to see coming, since McKenzie had allowed 13 earned runs — and five homers — in 10 ¹/₃ innings in his previous two starts — both against Minnesota.

McKenzie was not overwhelmed by the Yankees.

“I don’t think any of us came into this game looking at the Yankees as the No. 1 team in baseball,’’ McKenzie said. “We came out here looking at them as a team we have to beat.”

Franmil Reyes rounds the bases after his home run in the second inning. USA TODAY Sports

He retired the first 10 Yankees he faced.

Stanton was the Yankees’ first base runner when he drew a four-pitch walk with one out in the fourth and Donaldson followed with a single to left. But Torres and Trevino grounded out to keep the game scoreless.

Montgomery, coming off two straight subpar outings — when he allowed nine runs in 12 ²/₃ innings — gave up just a leadoff homer to Franmil Reyes in the bottom of the fourth.

The left-hander also struck out eight, but lasted just five innings and matched a season-high with three walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa got hit by a McKenzie pitch to lead off the sixth and stole second, but was stranded there.

JP Sears, recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday to take the roster spot of Ron Marinaccio — on the IL with right shoulder inflammation — tossed two scoreless innings before consecutive singles gave Cleveland runners on the corners with no one out in the eighth.

But LeMahieu — who pinch hit for Kiner-Falefa in the top of the inning — threw Steven Kwan out at home on a grounder to second and Gabriel Arias was thrown out between first and second — leaving Rosario on second. Albert Abreu relieved Sears and gave up an RBI single to Reyes to make it 2-0.

The Yankees finally threatened again in the ninth, but fell short.

“We gave ourselves a chance against one of the best in Clase and came up short,’’ Boone said. “I think we played good baseball against a lot of good teams, finishing here with the Guardians. It was a tough stretch, with tough travel. We played well through it.”