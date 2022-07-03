ISLAND HEIGHTS: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM POLICE

New Jersey’s Safe Haven Infant Protection Act allows an individual to give up an unwanted infant without fear of arrest or prosecution. No names or records are required. The parents – or someone acting on their behalf – can bring a baby less than 30 days old to any hospital emergency room, police station, fire station, ambulance, first aid, and rescue squads that are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. New Jersey Department of Children and Families will ensure that the infant is placed with a foster or pre-adoptive home.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO