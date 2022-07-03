ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Heights, NJ

ISLAND HEIGHTS: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM POLICE

By Michael Ann Pease
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer Sailing has started! Please be mindful while...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM OC SHERIFF

OC Sheriff Alert: Please do not swim after hours in the ocean or the bay. There are no lifeguards working after 6pm in most towns!. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey Roseff on July 3, 2022 - 19:25 at 19:25. The Benny’s/Shoobies swear they know better. Jefrey...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: POLICE POSTING AVAILABLE POSITIONS

The Long Branch Police Department is looking for candidates for Special Law Enforcement Officers (SLEO I) The Positions are for Seasonal Employment, Memorial Day to Labor Day – 2023. Open House for applicants: September 17, 2022 • 10am. City Hall, 2nd Floor Council Chambers. 344 Broadway. Long Branch,...
Shore News Network

Car Thefts On the Rise in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car theft crimes are on the rise in Toms River, Mayor Maurice Hill acknowledged today. Thieves from New Jersey’s cities are making their way into the community and targeting vehicles to use for joyrides and to commit other crimes with. Toms River is one of the shore towns being targeted along with Jackson Township and unfortunately, at this time, police have simply become report takers nationwide.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Island Heights, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PUBLIC SERVICE MESSAGE FROM A LOCAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

New Jersey’s Safe Haven Infant Protection Act allows an individual to give up an unwanted infant without fear of arrest or prosecution. No names or records are required. The parents – or someone acting on their behalf – can bring a baby less than 30 days old to any hospital emergency room, police station, fire station, ambulance, first aid, and rescue squads that are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. New Jersey Department of Children and Families will ensure that the infant is placed with a foster or pre-adoptive home.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE WARNS OF RISING CAR THEFTS

Auto theft is on the rise in Ocean County and across New Jersey! Thieves troll the area looking for cars with mirrors turned out which often indicates that the car is unlocked and the key fob may be in the vehicle. Here are some important facts and some tips to avoid being a victim of auto theft!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Service#Police
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

First responders are on the scene of a car that overturned and went into the woods. The accident occurred on Route 9 near Worth Street. Driver’s condition is unknown at the time of press.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: FIRE DEPARTMENT FUNDRAISER

Reminder! Our 2022 Harley fundraiser bike is now on the boards! Tickets are $20/each and be bought on our website or in person, our trailer is staffed Friday-Sunday located infront of Martell’s!
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: MISSING TEEN

The City of Burlington Police Department is still looking for public assistance in locating 15 year old Yasin Duke. Please contact 911 if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Paving To Begin In Lakehurst, Expect Delays

LAKEHURST – Lakehurst Police Department has announced possible delays in the town due to paving projects that will begin on July 6. Milling and paving operations will occur on the following roadways:. Brown Avenue. Center Street. Union Avenue. Police said Brown Avenue from Route 37 to Railroad Avenue will...
LAKEHURST, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Authorities investigating man found dead on McAdoo Avenue in Jersey City

Authorities are investigating a man found dead on McAdoo Avenue in Jersey City, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the death of a man on McAdoo Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO wrote minutes ago.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

CATTUS ISLAND: BOATER IN DISTRESS

Emergency personnel are on their way to a boater in distress on Cattus Island. No additional information is available at this time since this is a call in progress. We will update our page as new information becomes available.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Boy, 15

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Trenton. Quayshawn Walker was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, black socks, and black sneakers, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5. Walker was also carrying an orange backpack. He is known to...
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: SINK HOLE ON THE PARKWAY

The entrance ramp at Garden State Parkway exit 105 in Tinton Falls is closed for emergency repairs. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice. This notice is from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as a result of a sink hole on the Parkway. of 4:30 p.m., there’s...
TINTON FALLS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy