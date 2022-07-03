ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

New executive chef for Tahoe Donner

By Tahoe Weekly
thetahoeweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTahoe Donner Association announced the hiring of Matt Hale as its new executive chef with a...

thetahoeweekly.com

Tahoe Daily Tribune

3,450 pounds of trash removed from Tahoe beaches during cleanup event

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — More than three hundred volunteers, an eight-person dive team, and one beach-cleaning robot spread out across five Lake Tahoe beaches Tuesday in a collaborative effort to remove leftovers from July Fourth celebrations, as part of the League to Save Lake Tahoe’s annual Keep Tahoe Red, White and Blue Beach Cleanup.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Truckee unveils StoryWalk

Tahoe Weekly is the Tahoe & Truckee’s No. 1 source for Live Music, Events & Festivals, Entertainment, Outdoors & Recreation, Food & Wine, and Arts & Culture. | [email protected]
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Tahoe bear has fun playing with soccer ball (Video)

A bear at Lake Tahoe couldn’t resist the urge to have some fun with a soccer ball and surrounding trees in the Tahoe Island neighborhood. Videos courtesy of Terri Potter. Tahoe bear has fun playing with soccer ball (Video) Support Local Journalism. Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond...
TRUCKEE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Lake Tahoe stars in local exhibit

“Lake Tahoe in the Movies,” an interactive exhibit, has opened at the Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City and will run through summer 2023. The exhibit features the original 1920s movie projector from Tahoe Tavern Resort, original set and costume design images from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, private notes from locals who were on set, newspaper articles about local extras and — the highlight of the exhibit — a short film created by Patrick Yun. He took the best cuts of iconic scenes of the Tahoe area and arranged them with accompanying music. | Gatekeepers Museum on Facebook.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber

July 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe. Often performing in bare feet, Tim Snider draws on various world influences to inspire his lively violin style. His rhythm section, bassist Zach Terán and drummer Miguel Jiménez-Cruz, moonlight in contemporary Reno pop group The Novelists. Kings Beach local Todd Holway tickles the ivories and University of Nevada music grads Lucas Arizu and Chance Utter play guitar and percussion respectively. | valhallatahoe.com.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
tahoeonstage.com

Laurie Morvan Band leaves Bluesdays crowd calling for more

Bluesdays would like to call back the Laurie Morvan Band to the stand. When Morvan first appeared in The Village of Palisades, she testified to play the blues, her own blues and nothing but the blues. A true blues player, Morvan was at ease in the assignment, so comfortable that...
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Kings Beach’s Art Resurgence

Kings Beach is a perfect walking town. Along the 1-mile stretch from the Highway 267/Highway 28 intersection to Beaver Street, it’s filled with shops, restaurants and recreational areas. The recent health pandemic created a unique opportunity for it to be more welcoming, with a few key community figures taking the reins on making it better through promoting local art.
KINGS BEACH, CA
2news.com

Managing large crowds in Tahoe during Fourth of July weekend

For this Fourth of July weekend like we see almost every year, crowds are taking over the beaches in Tahoe on both the north and south shores to celebrate. Zephyr Cove and Nevada Beach are two of the most popular beaches over the holiday weekend and have seen steady crowds of people rolling in throughout the weekend.
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Annual Pleasant Valley 4th of July Parade goes off without a hitch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On the Fourth of July in Pleasant Valley, they not only put on the dog, but decorated bikes, horses, mowers, quads, scooters, and attire are all festooned with red, white and blue for the annual 4th of July Parade. This is Dick Clark’s first time at...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

aha! Announces Nonstop Flights to Boise From Reno-Tahoe

RENO, Nev., – aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced today that it will begin nonstop service between Reno and Boise, Idaho on Aug. 31, 2022 – bridging Idaho’s City of Trees and the Biggest Little City with one convenient, nonstop route. “This has been the number...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Caples Lake Resort survives Caldor Fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Is there anything more calming than the sound of waves hitting the beach?. That’s what visitors at the Caples Lake Resort can hear from their cabins or rooms every day on the property. There’s also the view of the lake, and the mountains. Owner...
thetahoeweekly.com

Charley Crockett

July 8 | 8 p.m. | Bally’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev. The enigmatic singer-songwriter from San Benito, Texas, Charley Crockett, harkens backs to a country lineage of Hank Williams and George Jones the way few contemporaries can. A distinctive, plaintive voice cracks unapologetically with emotion as he phrases...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildcreek Golf Course to help out students at Hug High

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First Tee of Northern Nevada is taking steps to help Hug High students improve their game. The non-profit is going to let Hug golfers use Wildcreek Golf Course to prepare for the season. “It is a neat opportunity for us to be right next to a...
RENO, NV
Digital Trends

Bid to replace July 4 fireworks with drones ends in frustration

Devastated by wildfires last year and with ongoing dry weather increasing the risk of further blazes, communities around Lake Tahoe made the decision to swap fireworks for drones for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations. With fireworks causing thousands of accidental fires every year on July 4, local residents...
TAHOE CITY, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Truckee River Canyon restoration on tap

California Trout and Truckee Donner Land Trust were recently awarded $26,500 from the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada for river access and restoration in the Truckee River Canyon. The two nonprofits will work together this summer to restore and improve a popular Truckee River access point in the Truckee River Canyon along Interstate 80, roughly 1.4 miles east of the Farad exit.
TRUCKEE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

Children’s book receives awards

“Who Needs a Forest Fire?” written by Paula Henson and illustrated by Sue Todd and Emily Underwood, has received multiple awards, including a silver seal award from the Nautilus Book Awards in the Children’s Illustrated Nonfiction category and an Indie Excellence Award. The book, created as part of...
TRUCKEE, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City reschedules fireworks for July 9

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP has rescheduled its Independence Day firework show for Saturday, July 9, according to RSVP CEO Molly Walt. The Carson City Fire Department cancelled the show on July 4 due to gusty winds. Wind permitting, the show on July 9 will start around 9:15. The best place...
CARSON CITY, NV

