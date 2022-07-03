New executive chef for Tahoe Donner

“Lake Tahoe in the Movies,” an interactive exhibit, has opened at the Gatekeeper’s Museum in Tahoe City and will run through summer 2023. The exhibit features the original 1920s movie projector from Tahoe Tavern Resort, original set and costume design images from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, private notes from locals who were on set, newspaper articles about local extras and — the highlight of the exhibit — a short film created by Patrick Yun. He took the best cuts of iconic scenes of the Tahoe area and arranged them with accompanying music. | Gatekeepers Museum on Facebook.

TAHOE CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO