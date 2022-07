By losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately fell short of their goal of repeating as champions. The team dealt with a number of injuries to key players like Khris Middleton that clearly impacted the Bucks, so they should be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference yet again next season. The Bucks made a big move to bring back a veteran presence that could impact their team in a big way next season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO