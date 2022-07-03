Lakeview Social opens

Are you a local who thinks you have to drive down the hill to taste fine wines? Or do you live elsewhere and think you have to choose between enjoying Tahoe’s myriad activities and having a great wine-tasting experience? Think again. We have our own, world-class winery, near downtown...
Kings Beach is a perfect walking town. Along the 1-mile stretch from the Highway 267/Highway 28 intersection to Beaver Street, it’s filled with shops, restaurants and recreational areas. The recent health pandemic created a unique opportunity for it to be more welcoming, with a few key community figures taking the reins on making it better through promoting local art.
July 6 | 7:30 p.m. | Valhalla Boathouse Theatre | South Lake Tahoe. Often performing in bare feet, Tim Snider draws on various world influences to inspire his lively violin style. His rhythm section, bassist Zach Terán and drummer Miguel Jiménez-Cruz, moonlight in contemporary Reno pop group The Novelists. Kings Beach local Todd Holway tickles the ivories and University of Nevada music grads Lucas Arizu and Chance Utter play guitar and percussion respectively. | valhallatahoe.com.
Golf aficionados can enjoy watching the pros, and the celebrities, compete in two tournaments at two of the region’s premier golf courses. Spectator tickets are available for both events; space is limited. American Century Championship | From July 6 to 10, this made-for-TV event is the premier celebrity golf...
