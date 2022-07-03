Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newton, Rockdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southwestern Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Molena, or 9 miles west of Zebulon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zebulon, Woodbury, Molena, Meansville, Gay, Hilltop, Lifsey Springs, Imlac and Hollonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO