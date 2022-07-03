ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Newton, Rockdale by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meriwether, Pike, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Meriwether; Pike; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Meriwether County in west central Georgia Southwestern Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 540 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Molena, or 9 miles west of Zebulon, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zebulon, Woodbury, Molena, Meansville, Gay, Hilltop, Lifsey Springs, Imlac and Hollonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-285 exit ramp to I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An overturned tractor-trailer truck has blocked an exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 Wednesday morning in DeKalb County. The accident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the curve of the exit ramp from I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound. Crews are on the scene...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Stretch of College Station Road remains closed after water main break

Last week’s water main break will impact traffic this week: Athens-Clarke County Police say College Station Road will remain closed to westbound traffic at the North Oconee Access Road while damage assessments take place. Police say the eastbound lanes are open, and they say there is access to the Outer Loop exit at College Station.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire damages NW Atlanta daycare center

ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire started before 6 a.m. at the Precious Jewels Learning Academy on the 1200 block of Joseph E Boone Boulevard. Crews got to the scene to find smoke coming...
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County police searching for Dollar General thief

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are asking help to identify a man wanted for breaking into a Stockbridge store June 26. The unidentified male is accused of causing more than $1,000 in damage to the Dollar General store on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. He also got away with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Northeast Georgia man among 17 killed in holiday weekend wrecks

A Northeast Georgia man is among 17 people who have died in traffic-related incidents in Georgia over this long holiday weekend. 60-year-old Michael Jones of Danielsville died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, July 2, in Madison County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:37 p.m. on US 29.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens-Clarke County Library Closed Today at Noon

The Athens-Clarke County Library at 2025 Baxter Street closed today at noon due to air conditioning problems. The library hopes to resume regular hours tomorrow, July 6. The public is encouraged to visit other Athens Regional Library System locations or visit athenslibrary.org.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

48-year-old man drowns at home on Lake Lanier

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, game wardens responded to the possible drowning of a man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
nowhabersham.com

Elderly woman dies in weekend fire

An elderly woman died in what appears to be an accidental fire at her home in Buford. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to the residence in the 5400 block of Orchard Way around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Barbara Ann Maddox, 84, was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BUFORD, GA
WGAU

Onions sold in Athens, NE Ga are part of recall

Vidalia onions sold at Publix stores in Athens are under recall amid concerns about listeria. A&M Farms in Toombs County says it did internal testing and detected listeria on a single pack line of its Vidalia Onions. Publix says the recalled onions would have been purchased between June 22 and June 24. No illnesses have been reported.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Man reportedly drowns at Lake Lanier on Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a 40-year-old man who reportedly drowned was recovered from Lake Lanier Saturday. According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 7:30 p.m. about a possible drowning at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier. Officials say the man was pulled out...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished

RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Natasha Ruiz was reported missing Wednesday after disappearing from her home on Jonathan Road in Riverdale. Natasha is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 140 pounds with black hair and...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

1 dead, 8 injured after car flips over on I-20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person is dead, and 8 others were injured after a single-car crash early Tuesday morning. Dekalb County police say at around 4:15 a.m. officers were called to an accident on Interstate-20 westbound near Wesley Chapel Road. Police said it appears that the driver lost control...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Man kills himself after driving pickup into vehicles, gas pumps at Paulding store

July 4, 2022–10:55 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck that slammed into a sign, gas pumps, and vehicles at a Paulding County store Sunday has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the white GMC Sierra crew cab truck was traveling...

