ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-03 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 12:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union; Yankton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BON HOMME CLAY LINCOLN MINNEHAHA MOODY TURNER UNION YANKTON
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
kelo.com

Severe weather alert again?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service warns that winds from the Humboldt area are gusting 70 to 80 mph. These winds will begin to move into the Sioux Falls area over the next 20-30 minutes. They also report up to penny sized hail falling at their office in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 23:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Spink The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Spink County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1208 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mellette, or 17 miles north of Redfield, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Brentford around 1215 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Conde and Turton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SPINK COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Salem, South Dakota picking up the pieces from storm damage (Audio)

SALEM, S.D. The newer part of the armory roof in Salem, South Dakota, is spread across the football field today. McCook County Emergency Manager Brad Stiefvater says it’s a secondary roof that had been built over the top of the original. He said Salem was the hardest hit community...
SALEM, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, SD
County
Kingsbury County, SD
County
Mccook County, SD
State
South Dakota State
County
Minnehaha County, SD
County
Turner County, SD
County
Lake County, SD
County
Moody County, SD
County
Davison County, SD
County
Miner County, SD
County
Hutchinson County, SD
County
Sanborn County, SD
City
Brookings, SD
County
Brookings County, SD
County
Hanson County, SD
KCAU 9 News

July 5 storm damage pictures from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A storm with strong winds and large hail has made its way across South Dakota. Take a look at some of the pictures viewers across the state have sent to KELOLAND News:. A severe storm system with high winds, hail and rain blew through...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storms causing power outages as it leaves damage path

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands are without power in central and eastern South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, Xcel Energy is reporting 31 outages impacting more than 20,000 customers. The number has climbed as high as 19,000 as heavy winds continued to impact the area. A powerful line of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No travel advised in Huron; Use boulevard for tree damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised in Huron because of downed trees and power lines, the Huron Fire Department reported. KELOLAND Meteorologists said as of 3:43 p.m. today the highest wind gust was 96 mph reported at the Huron airport. The Huron Police Department reported that...
HURON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Mdt#Lincoln#Minnehaha#Turner Severe
KELOLAND TV

Man signs papers to buy home, sees yard pummeled by weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 7:00 PM Sunday (July 3). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Traffic blocked for miles on I-90 from semi after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A disabled semi-tractor trailer was clogging traffic for miles in the westbound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 383 late Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle was back on its wheels but traffic was nonetheless backed up. (Sara Hyser, KELO.com News, contributed this report.)
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
dakotanewsnow.com

Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday: Several thousand people are still without power the morning after a powerful storm swept across eastern South Dakota. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening’s storm was a derecho, which is a classification for a fast-moving, destructive, and widespread...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hot, humid, and severe storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be hot and humid across parts of the region heading through the rest of today. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. That’s where we have a Heat Advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could be in the triple digits this afternoon! We could also see some severe thunderstorms this afternoon. A slight to enhanced risk will be present across the region, especially in the southeast. The main threat will be for some strong wind gusts, but some hail will be possible as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Businesses damaged by storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Strong storms have been making their way across KELOLAND all day long. Strong winds are toppling trees and knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. This latest round of storms also brought damaging hail. At Blue Nile Auto along West 10th Street...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

July 5 storm cleanup; Murder charges following drowning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through eastern South Dakota. Strong wind blew down trees and left thousands of people without power. Lecon Terry was on his way home as the storm rolled in.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Five juveniles injured in Deuel County rollover

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Five juveniles were injured in a single vehicle roll over in Deuel County this afternoon. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says the unlicensed driver lost control, went into a ditch, and rolled. The car landed on its roof. All 5 were injured. One was later airlifted to Sioux Falls with serious non life threatening injuries. None of them were wearing seat belts. The driver of the vehicle was cited for no drivers license and careless driving.
B102.7

Multiple Road Closures Impacting Sioux Falls Traffic

Road Closed signs are going up all over Sioux Falls as construction season continues. No fewer than five different streets are impacted in this phase. North Sycamore Avenue is closed between Benson Road and Producer Lane to allow crews to complete road improvements. The project is to be completed by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy