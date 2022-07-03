Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be hot and humid across parts of the region heading through the rest of today. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the southeast. That’s where we have a Heat Advisory that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could be in the triple digits this afternoon! We could also see some severe thunderstorms this afternoon. A slight to enhanced risk will be present across the region, especially in the southeast. The main threat will be for some strong wind gusts, but some hail will be possible as well.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO