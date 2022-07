It’s not all that often that one gets to experience life for 10 decades, so when it comes along, there is reason for celebration. Ray McCann, born June 27, 1922, recently celebrated his 100th birthday. McCann was born in Fort Gay, West Virginia which is where he resided until around age seven when his parents moved to Catlettsburg and then later into Ashland.

