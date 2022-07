OHIO — Early voting around the state kicked off for the second time, with those who intended to vote by absentee ballot, in person, or by mail. This second round of voting is for the Aug. 2 primary. This date for a primary was already on the calendar for a special election if it was needed. The primary was set in motion after several attempts by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to come up with new legislative maps.

