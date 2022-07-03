ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Shark Actually Attacks Lifeguard During a Training Exercise

By Alice Tecotzky
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday morning, lifeguard Zack Gallo waded into the water at a Long Island, New York, beach to pretend he was a swimmer in need of assistance. Soon, however, Gallo...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Exclusive: L.I. couple reunited with hero firefighters

COMMACK, N.Y. -- A Long Island couple who was rescued from a fire in April just met their heroes for the first time since that fateful night.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, it all started with a home security camera.Flame and smoke could be seen shooting out of an East Northport home from a Ring camera across the street. The camera's owner got an alert and noticed her neighbor's house on fire. She called 911 as her husband ran across the street to try to wake them up.Harold and Evelyn Cohen were trapped in separate rooms."All you see is black, and...
COMMACK, NY
WOWK 13 News

Shark bite suspends swimming at Long Island beach, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)– Swimming at Smith Point Beach is temporarily suspended Sunday after a shark-related incident involving a lifeguard, officials said. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the shark bit the lifeguard in the chest and hand during a training exercise at around 10:15 a.m. The lifeguard received stitches and is in “very good spirits,” […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Long Island lifeguard punched shark that bit him

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Long Island lifeguard felt lucky on Monday, the day after he was bitten by a shark during a weekend training exercise. Zachari Gallo was playing the victim during a training exercise when a shark bit his chest and hand on Sunday. By Monday he was feeling good and recovering at […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Long Island#Accident#Smith Point
boatinternational.com

29m Ferretti yacht runs aground in Long Island

A 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht, named In Too Deep, has run aground at a beach in Long Island, New York. The incident took place on June 26, and the yacht was stranded on Bailie Beach, Mattituck for over seven hours. The yacht was refloated during high tides with the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Beast

Mom: I Held My Son’s ‘Broken Skull’ After He Was Fatally Struck by Firework

An 11-year-old boy died after being struck by a firework in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, The Olympian reports. Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police were called to a residence reporting that a child had been seriously injured by fireworks around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police press release. Camrynn Ray McMichael succumbed to his injuries while an ambulance was transporting him to an Evansville Hospital, according to the release. His mom, Kyrra Lynn, posted Monday on Facebook that she lost her son to a firework. “I held my sons broken skull & brain in my hands last night yall.! THATS THE REALITY! Don’t even f*****g buy those damn things! I’ll never see my son again over a f*****g firework. Don’t ever think it can’t happen to yours. Seriously,” she wrote. In a separate post, she thanked people for their kind words, food and donations, adding that it was hard to keep going without her son. “He seen the best in things. No matter how big, how small. He was about living & loving life,” she wrote.
MOUNT VERNON, IN
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash Near Amityville Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3 in Amityville. A 25-year-old Massapequa man was operating a 2016 Yamaha R1 motorcycle northbound on County Line Road, approximately 100 feet south of Oakley Street, when the motorcycle struck a southbound 2019 Infiniti sedan as it was turning left into a residential driveway, Suffolk County Police said.
AMITYVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s The Most Dangerous and Violent City in New York State

Looking at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, this county has the most violent crimes and property crimes. The stats provided by the state are for the county, but I've also included the major city in it. This is not meant to scare, just to make New Yorkers and visitors aware.
greaterlongisland.com

Great History: The origin of the Long Island Iced Tea

The year was 1972. Archie Bunker was battling with his liberal son-in-law Meathead weekly on television. It was the longest year on record — scientists actually inserted two leap seconds into 1972. The “Joy of Sex” was published and local nightclub legend Bob Matherson was cornering the compass with OBIs – West, South and East (North was to come a couple of years later).
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Overrated Place In New York State

The calendar finally says it's summertime, which means it's arguably the best time of the year for New York State, although, autumn is also outstanding for this region, especially late September through most of October. Many visitors who come to New York for the first time are almost surprised by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Drug Companies ‘Not Liable’ for Opioid Crisis in West Virginia County Fed 81 Million Pills, Judge Rules

Three major drug manufacturers are not liable for an opioid epidemic caused by 81 million pills flooding a West Virginia county of 93,000 residents for eight years, a federal judge ruled late Monday. Distributed equally, that would amount to more than 860 pills per person over a period of eight years, and at least 18,000 of Cabell County’s residents are under 18 years old, according to the U.S. Census. The judge ruled in favor of AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corp. because he said the county and the city of Huntington failed to prove the companies knowingly caused the opioid crisis, the Associated Press reports. “Plaintiffs failed to show that the volume of prescription opioids distributed in Cabell/Huntington was because of unreasonable conduct on the part of defendants,” U.S. District Judge David Faber wrote. Attorneys for the city and county said they were “deeply disappointed” with the ruling, and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams described it as “a blow to our city and community.” Although more than 3,000 lawsuits have been filed against drug companies accusing them of being responsible for the opioid epidemic across the country, this suit was the first taken to the federal level and may have lasting effects on similar cases.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy