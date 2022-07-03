ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Sylvia P’Pool, 73 of Cadiz

By News Edge Newsroom
wkdzradio.com
 3 days ago

Funeral Services for 73 year old Sylvia P’Pool of Cadiz will be Wednesday, July...

www.wkdzradio.com

Comments / 0

 

wkdzradio.com

Marjorie Bowles, 88 of Cadiz

Memorial services for 88 year-old Marjorie Maurine Thomas Bowles will be Saturday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m. at East End Cemetery in Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Dwayne Marable, 33 of Oak Grove

A celebration of life service for 33-year-old Dwayne Marable of Oak Grove will be Friday, July 8, at 1 pm, at the Cross Point Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Allie Mae Walker, 93 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 93-year-old Allie Mae Walker of Hopkinsville will be Friday, July 8 at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 11 to 1 at the funeral home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Jack Larkins, 92 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 92-year-old Jack Houston Larkins of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, July 9, at 11am at the Edgewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Friday from 5 to 8 and again Saturday morning at 10 at the Edgewood Baptist...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cadiz, KY
Obituaries
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Princeton, KY
City
Cadiz, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Nashville After Forklift Accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a forklift accident on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man was injured when a forklift overturned at Pennyrile Electric. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Phyllis Groves, 89, of Hopkinsville

Funeral Services for 89-year-old Phyllis A. Groves of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Survivors include her son: Dale...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Swears In Palmer As Third School Resource Officer

Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the Cadiz Police Department swore in a third school resource officer Wednesday morning, naming Richard Palmer to the force. A Calloway County native and graduate of its high school, Palmer began his law enforcement career in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and served there eight or so years before becoming active military.
CADIZ, KY
Person
James
Hoptown Chronicle

Eighth of August events planned in Hopkinsville

Two events commemorating the Eighth of August — the date when residents of Hopkinsville and surrounding communities have traditionally celebrated the emancipation of their enslaved ancestors — are planned at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. The first event is Taste of the Town, featuring...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville, Fort Campbell hosting 4th celebrations Monday

The Fourth of July is here and you’ll be able to eat, listen to some good music and see fireworks in Hopkinsville at Red, White and Oooh!. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says the festivities get underway at 6 at Ruff Park and you should come hungry.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County ‘On This Date’ Book Now Available

The book weighs five pounds, six ounces, is comprised of more than 460 color gloss pages and has been a three year labor of love for local historians in Kim Fortner and Paul Fourshee. But their long-awaited Trigg County Bicentennial binding, titled “On This Date,” has finally arrived.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
#King S Funeral Home
wkdzradio.com

Man Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Shooting

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

How a ‘Mommy Makeover’ can restore your shape

Motherhood has many rewards and is an incredibly fulfilling experience. But pregnancy and childbirth can have significant emotional and physical effects on the mother. While pregnancy allows the body of the mother to nurture her baby, it can also result in excess weight, loose skin and breast changes. All of this can cause emotional turmoil mixed in with a mom’s busy life.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Perdue Field Pressbox Progressing With Slight Changes

There is growing anticipation that the new pressbox for Perdue Field will be complete just in time for the start of the 2022 Trigg County Wildcats football campaign. However, some slight changes have come to the design in these final moments. During a special-called Trigg Schools Board of Education meeting...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Victim Identified In Tuesday Hopkinsville Shooting

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 42-year-old Terrence Finch was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A home and two vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Teenager Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Cadiz Main Street Crash

A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent two men to the hospital Monday night. Cadiz Police say just after 8 pm a van was eastbound on Main Street when it collided with an SUV that was northbound on South Road. The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
CADIZ, KY

