Sylvia P’Pool, 73 of Cadiz

A celebration of life service for 33-year-old Dwayne Marable of Oak Grove will be Friday, July 8, at 1 pm, at the Cross Point Ministries Church in Hopkinsville. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
Funeral services for 92-year-old Jack Houston Larkins of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, July 9, at 11am at the Edgewood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eddy Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be at Friday from 5 to 8 and again Saturday morning at 10 at the Edgewood Baptist...
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a forklift accident on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say the man was injured when a forklift overturned at Pennyrile Electric. The man was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter at Jennie Stuart Medical Center...
Funeral Services for 89-year-old Phyllis A. Groves of Hopkinsville will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Survivors include her son: Dale...
Cadiz Mayor Todd King and the Cadiz Police Department swore in a third school resource officer Wednesday morning, naming Richard Palmer to the force. A Calloway County native and graduate of its high school, Palmer began his law enforcement career in the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and served there eight or so years before becoming active military.
Two events commemorating the Eighth of August — the date when residents of Hopkinsville and surrounding communities have traditionally celebrated the emancipation of their enslaved ancestors — are planned at Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and at the Pennyroyal Area Museum. The first event is Taste of the Town, featuring...
The Fourth of July is here and you’ll be able to eat, listen to some good music and see fireworks in Hopkinsville at Red, White and Oooh!. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says the festivities get underway at 6 at Ruff Park and you should come hungry.
The book weighs five pounds, six ounces, is comprised of more than 460 color gloss pages and has been a three year labor of love for local historians in Kim Fortner and Paul Fourshee. But their long-awaited Trigg County Bicentennial binding, titled “On This Date,” has finally arrived.
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a man was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center to...
Motherhood has many rewards and is an incredibly fulfilling experience. But pregnancy and childbirth can have significant emotional and physical effects on the mother. While pregnancy allows the body of the mother to nurture her baby, it can also result in excess weight, loose skin and breast changes. All of this can cause emotional turmoil mixed in with a mom’s busy life.
The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to creep up, while Trigg county is once again ‘red’ on the community spread level map, with Christian and Todd counties ‘yellow’. The positivity rate is back up to 15.75 percent, after there were 10,191 new COVID cases reported in the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
There is growing anticipation that the new pressbox for Perdue Field will be complete just in time for the start of the 2022 Trigg County Wildcats football campaign. However, some slight changes have come to the design in these final moments. During a special-called Trigg Schools Board of Education meeting...
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a shooting on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 42-year-old Terrence Finch was found at 810 East 4th Street with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. A home and two vehicles were also damaged in the incident.
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway six miles north of the Crofton exit sent a teenager to a Louisville hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck hauling a boat driven by Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana, was northbound when it ran off the road hitting a guardrail.
A wreck on Main Street in Cadiz sent two men to the hospital Monday night. Cadiz Police say just after 8 pm a van was eastbound on Main Street when it collided with an SUV that was northbound on South Road. The driver and passenger in the SUV were taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital for injuries.
