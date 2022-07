The New York Mets are slowly but surely getting multiple figures back among active players ahead of the upcoming All-Star break. According to SNY and Anthony DiComo of the club's website, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters before the Wednesday evening game at the Cincinnati Reds that outfielder Travis Jankowski could return to the big-league club as soon as next week when New York plays a pivotal series at the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Monday through Wednesday.

MLB ・ 20 MINUTES AGO