As the Fourth of July honors the freedom Americans have, the sacrifices made by those in the armed forces and public services are just as important to remember. On Saturday, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office was visited by those who honor fallen officers, the motorcycle group End of Watch Ride to Remember. The group tours the country each year, visiting the towns and families of officers who died in the line of duty, and stopped in Bainbridge to honor Captain Justin Bedwell.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO