Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen gig after mall massacre and says he’s ‘heartbroken and devastated’ for victims

HARRY Styles was forced to cancel his gig in Copenhagen last night after three people were shot dead in a nearby shopping mall.

The singer said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" as he paid tribute to "the victims, their families and everyone hurting".

Harry Styles was forced to cancel tonight's gig in Copenhagen over safety fears Credit: PA

Harry Styles' audience was forced to leave the Royal Arena some time after arriving

Harry Styles shared his heartbreak following the massacre last night Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

Harry, 28, was due to perform at the Danish capital's Royal Arena on Sunday night - just hours after a gunman opened fire at the Field's Shopping Centre a few hundred metres away.

But despite initially planning to go ahead, the Love On Tour gig was called off at the eleventh hour, following safety talks with police.

Sharing his heartbreak with fans, Harry wrote on Twitter: "I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love.

"I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting.

"I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H."

Promoters for the concert initially said the event would go ahead after safety talks with police.

But it was only until fans packed out the venue in their thousands that the concert was finally called off.

Addressing members of the audience in their seats, a production worker announced from the stage: “The police have decided to cancel due to safety reasons.

"Please know that everybody is safe inside the building but sadly we have to cancel the show.

"Everyone is safe to pick up your items from bag check and you will leave from the back nice and calmly by sections."

He added: "When you get out you will be escorted by the police and safety to the metro and the metro will drive you to the latest station where you can be picked up.”

Tearful audience members were then pictured leaving the arena in their masses.

According to those at the gig, they have not yet been told whether it will be rescheduled.

Concert promoter Live Nation said in a statement: "Tonight's concert with Harry Styles has been cancelled by direction of the Danish Police.

"We are all truly devastated by the events of today and our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

"We are looking into future possibilities for the show, and hope to be able to give ticket buyers direct information as soon as possible."

It comes after Harry said he was "praying" for everyone involved.

Emergency services were scrambled to the horror rampage shortly after 5.30pm.

Cops arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the massacre.

Police chief Soren Thomassen later confirmed the man had been charged with manslaughter.

He said the motive was unclear, but could not rule out "an act of terrorism".

Harry Styles fans last night took to Twitter to share they had been asked to leave the Royal Arena after the gig was called off.

One wrote: "Tonight’s concert with the singer Harry Styles in Royal Arena close to fields is cancelled FINALLY, I love you all pls stay safe."

Others showed their understanding, offering Harry their support.

One said: "@Harry_Styles we love u so much!! what happened today was out of your control, don't blame yourself for it :( I hope u, the fans and the people who are in the venues stay safe."

Armed cops arrested a 22-year-old suspect after the horrific attack Credit: Twitter

Harrowing footage shows the gunman pacing around the shopping centre with a rifle behind his head

Shoppers clutched their loved ones in emotional scenes as cops cordoned off the area Credit: EPA

Terrified shoppers ran for safety after the gunman opened fire at Field's Shopping Mall in Copenhagen this afternoon Credit: Reuters

Worried families were seen in tears outside the venue late this afternoon Credit: AFP