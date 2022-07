FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Samuel Coppersmith was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for the drunk & drugged fatal crash which killed two people and injured two others. Coppersmith was convicted in May for the July 19, 2020 crash. Prosecutors say Coppersmith was the driver of a vehicle that crashed on I-41 near the area of Townline Road in the town of Friendship in Fond du Lac County. Blood test results after the crash showed Coppersmith had 2.3 ug/L of Delta-9 marijuana in his system. Two blood samples showed Coppersmith had a blood alcohol concentration of between 0.097 and 0.122 g/100mL.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO