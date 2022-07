WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An audit of the Walton County Board of County Commissioners has revealed a misuse of funds by each of the five members on the board. The audit, released late last week and issued by the County Clerk of Court, was brought on by an anonymous tipster accusing the board members of misusing their county purchasing cards, improper use of county vehicles and travel vouchers.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO