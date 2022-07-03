Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts Gave Costar Simon Pegg the ‘Willies’

Val Kilmer, thanks to his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, is having himself a moment. He reprised his character — Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — for the movie. But this time, Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick aren’t competing against each other for best pilot in their elite training class. After 36 years, Top Gun fans learned that the way the movie ended in 1986 stayed true all these decades later. Iceman and Maverick remained each other’s wingman. But Iceman became an admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet, while Maverick never achieved a rank higher than Captain. It seems that Maverick, ever the rebel, needed Iceman’s help to stay in the Navy.

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO