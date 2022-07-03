ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts Gave Costar Simon Pegg the ‘Willies’

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunt work may look great on camera. But for his costars, watching… The post Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunts Gave Costar Simon Pegg the ‘Willies’ appeared first on...

outsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Miles Teller
MarketRealist

Tom Cruise’s Fortune Takes Flight With ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Paycheck

Given Tom Cruise’s pay for Top Gun: Maverick, it’s safe to say his bank account is nowhere near the “Danger Zone”! The 59-year-old actor is one of the last movie stars to still get first dibs on a film’s backend gross. Now that Top Gun: Maverick is dominating the box office, he’ll make a fortune on this long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Film Star#The Soho House
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer Speaks Out About the Overwhelming Amount of Support for His ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Appearance

Val Kilmer, thanks to his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick, is having himself a moment. He reprised his character — Tom “Iceman” Kazansky — for the movie. But this time, Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick aren’t competing against each other for best pilot in their elite training class. After 36 years, Top Gun fans learned that the way the movie ended in 1986 stayed true all these decades later. Iceman and Maverick remained each other’s wingman. But Iceman became an admiral in charge of the Pacific Fleet, while Maverick never achieved a rank higher than Captain. It seems that Maverick, ever the rebel, needed Iceman’s help to stay in the Navy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With a Famous Father: ‘Very Down to Earth’

The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

17 Co-Stars That Secretly Hated Each Other—So Awkward!

We guess that some of our favorite actors really *are* good at their jobs, because we would never have guessed that two people with such great chemistry on-screen would actually hate each other when the cameras stopped rolling! A lot of Hollywood has us fooled!. Charlize Theron and Tobey Maguire...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair, 18, becomes a poster boy in his own right after starring in billboard advertising campaign for a luxury clothing brand

Sir Rod Stewart is not the only poster-boy in his family: the singer’s son Alastair is starring in an advertising campaign in Italy — at the age of just 16. ‘My little brother has his own billboard in Milan,’ gushes his half-sister, Ruby Stewart, 35, after seeing huge images of him plastered all over the world’s fashion capital.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson's Father's Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson's glowing Father's Day post dedicated to him. The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: "Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy