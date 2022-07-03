ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State makes the cut as 4-star WR from Virginia trims his list of favorites to five

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Four-star Virginia high school receiver Carmelo Taylor trimmed his list of favorites Sunday to five and Penn State made...

Digital Collegian

What 7 departing Penn State women’s volleyball transfers bring to their new schools

When the 2022-23 women’s volleyball season officially begins, it will be the beginning of a new era. It will be the first season since 1979 that Russ Rose will not be at the helm of the program. Since Rose, the owner of the all-time best Division I record by a coach, announced his retirement, the program has seen significant turnover.
PENN, PA
247Sports

New Penn State AD Pat Kraft announces two additions to athletic department

New Penn State athletics director Dr. Patrick Kraft didn’t wait long to put his own stamp on the personnel within his department. Penn State announced the additions of deputy athletics director for internal operations Vinnie James and deputy athletics director for external affairs and engagement Adam Miller on Tuesday, which marked the fifth day of Kraft’s tenure in State College.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
