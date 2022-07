Flanken-style ribs, or Korean L.A. kalbi, are cut from thin cross sections of beef short rib, exposing marrow-filled bones and bands of richly marbled meat between them. Sliced narrowly across the bone, they cook quickly (less than 10 minutes!), flipping the script on the low-and-slow cooking that short ribs are often subject to, making them perfect for weeknight grilling. Here a brash, bold Italian-ish marinade suffuses the meat with flavor while the antipasti-inspired tangle of grilled onions alongside provides just the right contrast of palate-awakening acidity. Blending strips of zest in the marinade captures the floral, sunny flavor of lemons, and since the meat spends only a handful of minutes on the grill, there's no risk of burning the zest into bitter oblivion.

