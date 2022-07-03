West Elmira Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars win state title
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Cal Ripken baseball team is celebrating a state title win on fourth of July weekend.
(Photo courtesy: Terry Day)
The West Elmira Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars won a Western New York State championship on Sunday at Pirozzolo Park in West Elmira. West Elmira defeated North Buffalo in a hard fought contest 4-3 in walk-off fashion.
The game was tied at 3 entering the bottom of the six inning. Keagan Martin delivered a walk-off RBI single that would drive in the game-winning run for the state title win.
