West Elmira Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars win state title

By Chuck Brame
 3 days ago

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local Cal Ripken baseball team is celebrating a state title win on fourth of July weekend.

(Photo courtesy: Terry Day)

The West Elmira Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars won a Western New York State championship on Sunday at Pirozzolo Park in West Elmira. West Elmira defeated North Buffalo in a hard fought contest 4-3 in walk-off fashion.

The game was tied at 3 entering the bottom of the six inning. Keagan Martin delivered a walk-off RBI single that would drive in the game-winning run for the state title win.

