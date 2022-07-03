Lincoln Riley issues statement on USC's move to the Big Ten

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Friday, July 1, 2022, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk finalized and certified its final vote count. In District 3, incumbent John J. Kennedy garnered 59.94% of the votes and his challenger, Brandon Lamar garnered 41.06%. Sources close to Kennedy’s camp privately expressed their disappointment in the results, stating that stronger results were expected given the amount of money the campaign had raised. On the other hand, observers were impressed with Lamar’s strong showing as a first time candidate, conceding that he presents himself as a viable threat to the establishment in the coming years.
