Lincoln Riley issues statement on USC's move to the Big Ten

George Gascón claims L.A. County is safer 'in some areas' because of his policies despite rise in violent crime over past year. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón joined local station KTLA 5 Saturday morning to defend his record as he faces a potential recall. Gascón was asked by news anchors Lynette Romero and Mark Meester to respond to those criticizing him as a "soft-on-crime" DA as L.A. has seen an 8.6% rise in violent crime over the past year. When pressed on if he believed L.A. county was safer because of what he had done, Gascón responded, "Yeah, in some areas it is."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO