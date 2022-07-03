ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the best time to travel this summer?

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – So you’re off work, the kids are out of school…when is the best time to plan that summer getaway?

Well, the good news is we’re probably already through the worst of the travel rush.

The Pittsburgh International Airport says they expect 145 thousand people to pass through their gates between this past week and July 5th.

Right now is when we’ll see the most packed flights, so if you haven’t scheduled a vacation yet, you’ll probably have less competition for plane tickets.

The summer in general, summer season is the busiest for the airline industry, holidays in particular are very much so. You get a lot before the beginning of school again in August, people taking their last half of summer before school restarts, but 4th of July is definitely the peak time.

Matt Neistein, Communications Manager, Pittsburgh International Airport

As for what day of the week to leave, Neistein says Fridays and Saturdays are busy for departures, and Sundays and Mondays are the worst for arrivals.

You can expect things to be slower in the middle of the week, in the middle of the day.

